Facts

15:50 04.07.2023

Casualties of attack on Pervomaisky increase to 31 people – prosecutor's office

Casualties of attack on Pervomaisky increase to 31 people – prosecutor's office

The number of victims of the strike inflicted by the Russian occupation troops on Pervomaisky, Kharkiv region on Tuesday afternoon, continues to grow.

"At the moment, 31 wounded are known, including ten children. The data is being specified," Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office press service said.

The office also said, according to preliminary data, the strike was carried out by an Iskander missile. Earlier, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said the occupiers used a high-explosive projectile.

As reported, during the attack on Pervomaisky, a farewell ceremony was held in the town for Kraken fighter and the third assault battalion Oleh Fadeyenko (call sign Small Boy) who was killed near Bakhmut.

