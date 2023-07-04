Facts

18:34 04.07.2023

Casualties of missile attack on Pervomaisky increase to 41 – Emergency Service

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on the town of Pervomaisky in Kharkiv region has increased to 41 people, the condition of a ten-month-old boy who was taken to intensive care has been stabilized, the State Emergency Service has said.

"As of 18:00, as a result of a cynical terrorist act by Russian invaders in the town of Pervomaisky in Kharkiv region, 41 people were injured, including 12 children and two babies," the State Emergency Service said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

As reported, "according to the information of doctors, the condition of the ten-month-old boy, who was taken to intensive care, was stabilized. Other children received minor shrapnel wounds, bruises and scratches. Medical assistance was provided to everyone."

As a result of the missile strike, eight multi-storey buildings and eight cars were damaged, the State Emergency Service said.

In order to remove the consequences of the terrorist attack, 45 rescuers of the State Emergency Service and three units of fire and rescue equipment were involved.

