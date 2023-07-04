Three-month-old baby injured in missile strike on Pervomaisky

As of 17:30 on Tuesday, 38 casualties among civilians were reported as a result of a missile strike on Pervomaisky in Kharkiv region.

"As of 17:30, some 38 casualties, including twelve children, were reported. The youngest of them is a 3-month-old baby. The medical workers provided the baby with care on the spot," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said.

As reported, during the attack on Pervomaisky, a farewell ceremony was held in the town with Kraken fighter and the 3rd assault battalion Oleh Fadeyenko, call sign Maliuk (Small Boy), who was killed near Bakhmut.