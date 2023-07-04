Facts

12:12 04.07.2023

AFU kills 770 invaders – AFU General Staff

1 min read
AFU kills 770 invaders – AFU General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated 770 occupiers, nine armored vehicles, two tanks, 32 artillery systems and 29 UAVs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 4, 2023 approximately amount to: about 231,030 people of military personnel (plus 770) people, 4,059 tanks (plus two), 7,908 armored combat vehicles (plus nine), 4,252 artillery systems (plus 32), 647 MLRS units (plus six), 394 air defense units (plus three), 315 aircraft units, 309 helicopters, ,602 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 29), 1,264 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 6,843 motor vehicles and tankers (plus nine), and 590 units of special equipment," the message says.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

11:16 04.07.2023
Ukrainian troops successful in offensive in Bakhmut direction – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian troops successful in offensive in Bakhmut direction – AFU General Staff

18:03 03.07.2023
Zaluzhny, Shaptala, Energoatom president and Rivne NPP head discuss exchange of info between army, power engineers

Zaluzhny, Shaptala, Energoatom president and Rivne NPP head discuss exchange of info between army, power engineers

09:57 30.06.2023
AFU eliminates 560 occupiers – General Staff

AFU eliminates 560 occupiers – General Staff

20:30 28.06.2023
General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carry out 17 strikes on enemy over day

General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carry out 17 strikes on enemy over day

19:58 28.06.2023
General Staff: Invaders bury dead from explosion of Kakhovka HPP dam in mass graves to hide real number of victims

General Staff: Invaders bury dead from explosion of Kakhovka HPP dam in mass graves to hide real number of victims

10:24 27.06.2023
AFU eliminates 590 invaders over day – General Staff

AFU eliminates 590 invaders over day – General Staff

20:00 21.06.2023
Ukrainian aviation hit 12 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation hit 12 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff

18:37 21.06.2023
Ukrainian units shoot down Russian helicopter – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian units shoot down Russian helicopter – AFU General Staff

11:40 20.06.2023
Heavy fighting underway in Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka directions, 45 military clashes recorded over day – AFU General Staff

Heavy fighting underway in Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka directions, 45 military clashes recorded over day – AFU General Staff

09:55 20.06.2023
AFU eliminates more than 1,000 occupiers, 23 artillery systems, eight tanks, 15 armored vehicles, 10 UAVs, a helicopter, two air defense systems, three enemy cruise missiles over day

AFU eliminates more than 1,000 occupiers, 23 artillery systems, eight tanks, 15 armored vehicles, 10 UAVs, a helicopter, two air defense systems, three enemy cruise missiles over day

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian troops successful in offensive in Bakhmut direction – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders concentrate about 180,000 of their soldiers in east – Cherevaty

Zelenskyy: Anti–aircraft troops of Ukraine shoot down more than 3,000 targets during war

Death toll in Sumy due to drone attacks increases to three – mayor

Zelenskyy, Scholz coordinate positions on eve of NATO Summit in Vilnius

LATEST

Russia announces new attack by Ukrainian drones in New Moscow, Moscow region

Russian invaders concentrate about 180,000 of their soldiers in east – Cherevaty

Zelenskyy expects ‘security certainty’ from NATO summit

Zelenskyy: Anti–aircraft troops of Ukraine shoot down more than 3,000 targets during war

Death toll in Sumy due to drone attacks increases to three – mayor

Zelenskyy, Scholz coordinate positions on eve of NATO Summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy urges Georgia to transfer Saakashvili to Ukraine, orders MFA to express protest

Syrsky: Ukrainian defenders advance on flanks, effectively destroy Russian forces in Bakhmut direction

Mourning announced in Sumy on Tuesday

ICPA to develop common strategy of prosecution of Russia's crime of aggression – ICC Prosecutor

AD
AD
AD
AD