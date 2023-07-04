AFU kills 770 invaders – AFU General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated 770 occupiers, nine armored vehicles, two tanks, 32 artillery systems and 29 UAVs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 4, 2023 approximately amount to: about 231,030 people of military personnel (plus 770) people, 4,059 tanks (plus two), 7,908 armored combat vehicles (plus nine), 4,252 artillery systems (plus 32), 647 MLRS units (plus six), 394 air defense units (plus three), 315 aircraft units, 309 helicopters, ,602 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 29), 1,264 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 6,843 motor vehicles and tankers (plus nine), and 590 units of special equipment," the message says.