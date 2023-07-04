Ukrainian troops successful in offensive in Bakhmut direction – AFU General Staff

To the north and south of the town of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces continue to exert pressure on the enemy, knocking him out of the previously captured borders, said spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovaliov.

"They have partial success, they are gaining a foothold on the achieved milestones," the Military Media Center quoted Kovaliov as saying on the Telegram channel.

The General Staff noted that "the enemy is fiercely resisting, suffering huge losses," heavy fighting continues.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military continue to restrain the offensive of the Russian occupation forces in Lymany, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions.