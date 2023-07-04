Facts

09:53 04.07.2023

Russian invaders concentrate about 180,000 of their soldiers in east – Cherevaty

The Russian occupiers have concentrated about 180,000 of their soldiers in the area of responsibility of the eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 120,000 - in Lymany-Kupyansk direction, said spokesperson of the Eastern Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty.

"There [in Lymany-Kupyansk directin], a fairly powerful grouping has been assembled - more than 120,000 enemy troops. These are the airborne troops of the occupier, mechanized units, as well as units of the so-called combat army reserve BARS, territorial troops. The Storm Z assault companies have appeared," Cherevaty said on the air of the national telethon.

At the same time, he clarified that the Russian occupiers have concentrated more than 180,000 soldiers throughout the area of responsibility.

"On the Bakhmut [direction], there is about 50,000," the spokesperson noted.

According to Cherevaty, Lymany-Kupyansk direction continues to be the leader in enemy shelling from barrel and rocket artillery. So during the day, the enemy fired at Ukrainian positions 595 times, eight assaults on positions of Ukrainian forces, 16 air raids were carried out.

During the repulse of the assault groups, 57 occupiers were destroyed, 78 were injured, and three were captured.

In addition, enemy T-72 tank, 2 BMP, BTR 80, a D-30 howitzer and a field ammunition depot were destroyed.

