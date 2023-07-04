Facts

09:46 04.07.2023

Zelenskyy expects ‘security certainty’ from NATO summit

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects "security certainty" from partners before the NATO summit in Vilnius.

“Europe that can only be peaceful if peace is guaranteed by full security certainty,” he said in his traditional video address on Monday.

According to him, “Europe cannot have a deficit of security certainty that will provoke Russian tyranny and aggression. Russia will try to take a bite out of Europe only when it sees any kind of security uncertainty.”

“It is obvious that Europe can be protected from any aggression only together with Ukraine and only together with Ukraine in NATO. That is why we must achieve security certainty about our future in the Alliance. Then Russia will have to refocus on its own statehood - to finally take care of itself, not some expansions,” he said.

“We are preparing for the Summit very actively, and we expect our partners to be as determined as this historic moment requires,” Zelenskyy said.

