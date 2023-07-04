Facts

09:34 04.07.2023

Zelenskyy: Anti–aircraft troops of Ukraine shoot down more than 3,000 targets during war

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Anti–aircraft troops of Ukraine shoot down more than 3,000 targets during war

Anti-aircraft troops of Ukraine shot down more than 3,000 targets during the war, including more than 180 aircraft, more than 130 helicopters, about 40 ballistic and more than a thousand cruise Russian missiles, more than 1,600 drones of various types, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Monday.

“First of all, I congratulate our anti-aircraft warriors - the warriors of the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Ukrainian Air Force, who are celebrating their holiday today. I thank you for every target you have shot down, warriors!” he said.

“All this means thousands and thousands of lives saved by you, hundreds of critical infrastructure facilities that you have protected,” Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, “unfortunately, our state does not yet have enough high-quality air defense systems to protect our entire territory and shoot down all enemy targets.”

“The enemy is taking advantage of this, as it did today, when it launched another terrorist attack on the city of Sumy with an Iranian drone, hitting residential buildings and the building of the Security Service of Ukraine. As a result of these strikes, there are wounded and killed,” he said.

Zelenskyy stated that “we will do everything possible and impossible to make our air defense system the most powerful.”

“Today, General Oleschuk, the commander of the Air Force, reported to me on our actions to strengthen air defense. The goal is for the Ukrainian sky shield to be able to protect our entire territory from Russian terror, and in the future, to become the basis for the European sky shield. This is absolutely necessary and absolutely possible,” the President said.

Tags: #missiles #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:46 03.07.2023
Zelenskyy, Scholz coordinate positions on eve of NATO Summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy, Scholz coordinate positions on eve of NATO Summit in Vilnius

20:18 03.07.2023
Zelenskyy urges Georgia to transfer Saakashvili to Ukraine, orders MFA to express protest

Zelenskyy urges Georgia to transfer Saakashvili to Ukraine, orders MFA to express protest

14:19 03.07.2023
War won’t end while Crimea under Russian occupation – Zelenskyy in interview with CNN

War won’t end while Crimea under Russian occupation – Zelenskyy in interview with CNN

10:58 03.07.2023
Zelenskyy slams decision to increase water supply tariffs, calls it 'shameful and unprofessional'

Zelenskyy slams decision to increase water supply tariffs, calls it 'shameful and unprofessional'

11:52 01.07.2023
Russia probably accumulating missiles for another attack – Ihnat

Russia probably accumulating missiles for another attack – Ihnat

20:47 30.06.2023
Work with partners for supply of shells to be more active – Zelenskyy

Work with partners for supply of shells to be more active – Zelenskyy

20:19 30.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Liberation of Zmiinyi Island is one of our significant victories

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Zmiinyi Island is one of our significant victories

19:59 30.06.2023
Zelenskyy holds meetings on internal, foreign policy

Zelenskyy holds meetings on internal, foreign policy

13:19 30.06.2023
Zelenskyy meets with Michael Pence in Kyiv

Zelenskyy meets with Michael Pence in Kyiv

09:26 30.06.2023
Zelenskyy proposes to create platform for discussing business problems

Zelenskyy proposes to create platform for discussing business problems

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU kills 770 invaders – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian troops successful in offensive in Bakhmut direction – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders concentrate about 180,000 of their soldiers in east – Cherevaty

Death toll in Sumy due to drone attacks increases to three – mayor

Zelenskyy, Scholz coordinate positions on eve of NATO Summit in Vilnius

LATEST

Brussels hopes for active role of Madrid in EU assistance to Ukraine – European Commission president

AFU kills 770 invaders – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian troops successful in offensive in Bakhmut direction – AFU General Staff

Russia announces new attack by Ukrainian drones in New Moscow, Moscow region

Russian invaders concentrate about 180,000 of their soldiers in east – Cherevaty

Zelenskyy expects ‘security certainty’ from NATO summit

Death toll in Sumy due to drone attacks increases to three – mayor

Syrsky: Ukrainian defenders advance on flanks, effectively destroy Russian forces in Bakhmut direction

Mourning announced in Sumy on Tuesday

ICPA to develop common strategy of prosecution of Russia's crime of aggression – ICC Prosecutor

AD
AD
AD
AD