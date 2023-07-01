Spain supports creation of Ukraine-NATO Council as platform for expanding cooperation – Zelenskyy-Sanchez joint declaration

Spain supports the strengthening of NATO's partnership with Ukraine, in particular through the creation of the Ukraine-NATO Council, according to the joint declaration adopted in Kyiv on Saturday during the visit of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

“Spain supports strengthening NATO's partnership with Ukraine, including through the creation of a NATO-Ukraine Council as a venue to further increase and expand the ongoing cooperation to help fulfil Ukraine’s path towards the Euro-Atlantic family consistent with the Bucharest Declaration,” the text of the Declaration reads.

“Spain reiterates its support to NATO’s Open Door Policy in accordance with the 2022 NATO Strategic Concept as well as the Madrid NATO Summit Declaration. Ukraine and Spain look forward to addressing these issues at the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July 2023,” it also says.

During the talks, “the President of Ukraine and the President of the Government of Spain reiterated their unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, which undermines the rules-based international order and the United Nations Charter.”

“Spain supports Ukraine’s initiative for a just and sustainable peace in line with International Law and the UN Charter and based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as stipulated in President Zelenkyy's Peace Formula,” the Declaration also says.

According to its text, “Ukraine and Spain reiterate their support for the investigations of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, and have taken note of the court’s arrest warrants.”

“Ukraine and Spain will continue to work together with others to develop mechanisms to provide compensation for losses, injuries and damages caused by the Russian aggression. To this end, they welcome the international register of damage presented at the Reykjavik Summit of the Council of Europe on 16-17 May 2023,” the text says.

Ukraine considers Spain and Spanish companies primary partners in reconstruction, in particular in the infrastructure, energy, transportation, capital goods, health and digital sectors … Spain reiterates its support to the candidacy of Ukraine to join the EU, which will be among the priorities of its Presidency,” the Declaration says.