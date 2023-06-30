Facts

European Council pledges support for Moldova, Georgia on European path

Leaders of the European Union's member states have pledged further support for the reforms carried out by Moldova "on its European path" and noted the efforts made by Georgia to meet EU admission criteria.

"The European Council acknowledges the Republic of Moldova's commitment and substantial efforts to meet the required conditions in its EU accession process," the European Council said in a statement late on Thursday night.

The European leaders welcomed a package of measures developed by the European Commission and the European External Action Service to support Moldova's rapprochement with the European Union and the launch of the European Union Partnership Mission in Moldova.

The European Council thanked Moldova for "the successful organization of the second European Political Community Summit on June 1, 2023."

According to the statement, the European Council "takes note of the steps recently taken by the Georgian authorities."

"The European Union will continue to work closely with Georgia to support it in meeting the required conditions to advance on its European path," the statement said.

