13:19 30.06.2023

Zelenskyy meets with Michael Pence in Kyiv

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with former Vice President of the United States, Senator Mike Pence, who is visiting our country for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression.

The Head of State emphasized the extremely important powerful support for Ukraine from the American people, U.S. President Joseph Biden, the Congress and both parties, the presidential press service said.

"This support is not only with weapons, which is the main priority today. The United States provides us with financial assistance, humanitarian and political support. We appreciate that both major US parties, the Republican and Democratic, remain united in their support for Ukraine. And, of course, we feel the strong support of the people of the United States," he emphasized.

In this context, Zelenskyy thanked the United States for the recent defense assistance packages worth $2.1 billion and $500 million, allocated on June 6 and June 27, respectively, and emphasized the unprecedented total amount of support provided, which has reached $43.1 billion since February last year. The Head of State expressed gratitude for the loud voice of Mike Pence in support of Ukraine in the U.S. Republican Party.

He briefed the former U.S. Vice President on the situation on the battlefield and shared Ukraine's assessment of recent events in Russia and how they will affect security in the region.

“In this regard, Zelenskyy emphasized the primary importance of continuing and strengthening defense assistance for Ukraine from partners, including artillery and long-range weapons. The Head of State emphasized the importance of training Ukrainian pilots as quickly as possible and providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets,” the message reads.

In addition, the President shared his expectations from the NATO Summit in Vilnius. He said that the partners should demonstrate determination and give Ukraine certainty about its future membership.

"This is what will motivate our people. And this is also a weapon, but a political one. Perhaps it is even more powerful than missiles. For this, we must see our future in NATO," the Head of State emphasized.

Also, during the meeting, Zelensky told Mike Pence about the humanitarian situation in the southern regions of Ukraine after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam by Russian occupiers. In this context, the President thanked American charitable organizations that help provide drinking water to the territories affected by this crime.

In turn, the President of Ukraine wrote on the Telegram channel that during the meeting they discussed defense, bilateral cooperation and cooperation in the field of security, as well as the importance of the partners' determination and certainty regarding Ukraine's future membership in NATO.

"The support of the United States for our struggle for freedom is vital. All Americans, every American family, all social forces, Congress - both parties, both chambers. And of course, the support of the President of the United States Joe Biden. I thank you for this support!" Zelenskyy wrote in a message published on Thursday evening.

#pence #zelenskyy

