EU calls on Belarus, Iran to stop supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine – summit conclusions

The leaders of the European Union have condemned the continued military support for Russia's war of aggression provided by Iran and Belarus.

This is stipulated in the conclusions of the European Council dedicated to Ukraine that were approved on the results of the EU Summit in Brussels on Thursday.

"The European Council condemns the continued military support for Russia's war of aggression provided by Iran and Belarus. Belarus must stop allowing Russian armed forces to use its territory, including for the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons. Iran must stop providing drones to Russia," the document says.

The EU leaders also said that Russia "continues to weaponize food, thus undermining global food security."

"The European Council is deeply concerned by the continued slowdown in the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and calls for the swift and full resumption of its operation. The EU's Solidarity Lanes remain instrumental in bolstering food security," the summit conclusions said.

In addition, the EU welcomed the decision to further increase the financial ceiling of the European peace facility by EUR 3.5 billion in order "to preserve the global geographical scope of the Facility, to continue providing military support to Ukraine and to maintain the Union's ability to prevent and swiftly respond to crisis and conflicts and to build capacity through its training missions."