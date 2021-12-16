Working group created in Rada to amend Constitution on decentralization

An inter-committee working group has been created in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to prepare comprehensive legislative proposals on amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine in terms of decentralization.

According to the website of the Ukrainian parliament, the relevant order was signed by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The working group will operate on the basis of a committee on the organization of public power, local government, regional development and urban planning and a committee on legal policy.

First Deputy Chairman Oleksandr Korniyenko became the head of the working group.

The created agency will work on updating the Constitution in terms of local government and the organization of the administrative-territorial structure in accordance with the requirements of the European Charter of Local Government.

"The work in the working group is a logical continuation of the development of amendments to the Constitution in terms of decentralization. We have completed consultations on the developments with local government agencies, with all specialized associations. And now it is up to parliament. Completion of decentralization should strengthen guarantees of the possibility of communities and solve problems that are of concern each person, services and opportunities. At the same time, there should be a balance of rights and responsibilities of local authorities," Korniyenko said.

The key political issues will be the status of self-government at the sub-regional level and the formation of oversight, appointment and activities of prefects.

According to the order of the chairman of the Parliament, the members of the working group must prepare proposals by March 1, 2022.