Facts

18:07 19.10.2021

Rada brings law on NABU in line with Constitution

3 min read
Rada brings law on NABU in line with Constitution

The Verkhovna Rada has backed bill No. 5459-1 on bringing the status of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in line with the requirements of the Constitution.

Some 304 MPs backed at the second reading the bill at a plenary session on Tuesday.

The bill changes the status of NABU and makes it a central executive body with a special status. (Today, NABU is a state law enforcement agency.) At the same time, the requirements of the Cabinet of Ministers on appointing the main staff of the central executive body do not apply to the National Bureau.

The document provides that the change in the status of NABU does not require any additional measures related to the liquidation or reorganization of the body.

The bill also removes the norm according to which NABU is created by the president.

According to the changes, the Cabinet of Ministers coordinates the work of NABU within the limits and in the manner established by this law, but the government does not approve the regulation on NABU. According to the bill, the acts of NABU cannot be canceled in full or in a separate part by the Cabinet of Ministers. The Cabinet of Ministers appoints and dismisses the director of National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (currently the president).

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine only if there are grounds ... makes a decision to dismiss the director of the National Bureau from office if at least two-thirds of the Cabinet of Ministers backed this," the bill said.

The competitive selection for the post of NABU director is organized and conducted by a commission, which includes six people, of which three members of the commission are proposed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and three more – by the Cabinet on the basis of proposals from partners who provided international technical assistance to Ukraine to prevent and combat corruption.

As Head of the parliamentary committee on anti-corruption policy Anastasia Radina (the Servant of the People parliamentary faction) said during the discussion of proposals and amendments to the bill, independent experts will work in the competition committee, as recommended by the Venice Commission.

According to an explanatory note to the bill, the Constitutional Court on August 28, 2020 recognized presidential decree No. 218/2015 on the appointment of Artem Sytnyk as director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine unconstitutional, and on September 16, 2020, the Constitutional Court declared unconstitutional certain provisions of the Law of Ukraine on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Tags: #nabu #constitution
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:26 19.10.2021
EU Delegation urges Rada to adopt amendments to law on NABU

EU Delegation urges Rada to adopt amendments to law on NABU

16:22 27.09.2021
NABU delaying investigation on suspicion of Foreign Intelligence Service ex-officer Zontov, as it cannot prove his guilt in court – attorney

NABU delaying investigation on suspicion of Foreign Intelligence Service ex-officer Zontov, as it cannot prove his guilt in court – attorney

17:35 03.09.2021
Denisova points to violations of Constitution in bill on oligarchs, calls for sending it to Venice Commission

Denisova points to violations of Constitution in bill on oligarchs, calls for sending it to Venice Commission

10:58 10.08.2021
NABU director concerned about pause in competition for head of SAPO

NABU director concerned about pause in competition for head of SAPO

12:32 06.08.2021
Sytnyk: HACC's decision to overturn Dubilet's arrest in absentia affects investigation into PrivatBank's case

Sytnyk: HACC's decision to overturn Dubilet's arrest in absentia affects investigation into PrivatBank's case

12:41 05.08.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians consider decisions contrary to Constitution to be main threat in authorities work in next three years – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians consider decisions contrary to Constitution to be main threat in authorities work in next three years – poll

16:36 04.08.2021
Kharkiv Regional Council head suspected of receiving UAH 1 mln of improper advantage, suspicion notice served – NABU

Kharkiv Regional Council head suspected of receiving UAH 1 mln of improper advantage, suspicion notice served – NABU

09:16 04.08.2021
NABU detains Chaus in Feofania hospital

NABU detains Chaus in Feofania hospital

14:44 03.08.2021
NABU: SBU's concealment of info about Chaus' whereabouts is assistance in evading legal proceedings

NABU: SBU's concealment of info about Chaus' whereabouts is assistance in evading legal proceedings

15:40 02.08.2021
HACC to continue hearing at NABU request on measure of restraint for Chaus on Aug 4

HACC to continue hearing at NABU request on measure of restraint for Chaus on Aug 4

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Pentagon chief discuss deepening cooperation between Ukraine, United States in security, defense spheres

USA to support defense reform in Ukraine until NATO membership criteria met – Secretary of Defense

SBI exposes fuel supplies from Russia to Ukraine by structures associated with Medvedchuk

Secretary of Defense Austin: US to continue supporting Black Sea security partners

No third country has right to veto NATO membership, Ukraine can determine its future foreign policy independently – US Secretary of Defense

LATEST

Zelensky, Pentagon chief discuss deepening cooperation between Ukraine, United States in security, defense spheres

USA to support defense reform in Ukraine until NATO membership criteria met – Secretary of Defense

Virtual Museum of Russian Aggression appears in Ukraine - Tkachenko

SBI exposes fuel supplies from Russia to Ukraine by structures associated with Medvedchuk

Ukraine, Canada to begin construction of spaceport in Nova Scotia before 2022 with plan to launch Cyclone-4M LV late 2023

Austin: US to support defense reform in Ukraine until NATO membership criteria met

Pentagon's head calls on Russia to stop war in Donbas, cyberattacks against United States

Secretary of Defense Austin: US to continue supporting Black Sea security partners

No third country has right to veto NATO membership, Ukraine can determine its future foreign policy independently – US Secretary of Defense

Russia starts war in Donbas, hinders peaceful settlement of conflict – US Secretary of Defense

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD