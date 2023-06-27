Yermak: Kyiv interested in holding Peace Summit ASAP, although it may take place in late 2023

Kyiv is interested in holding the Peace Summit as soon as possible, although, according to pessimistic forecasts, it may take place before the end of 2023.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak told reporters in Kyiv, commenting on the meeting of advisers to leaders of more than ten countries on the topic of holding the Peace Summit that took place in Copenhagen on Saturday.

"According to pessimistic forecasts, the summit may take place at the end of the year, but this does not suit us: every day of the war is a tragedy. It must be organized as quickly as possible," Yermak said.

He acknowledged that the motive for postponing the summit in time is that "everyone wants it to be productive."

According to him, the venue of the summit is still being discussed. "We have several proposals - France, Denmark, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands. Two international platforms. India during the G20 summit there. And the UN General Assembly," Yermak said, adding that in total, 40-50 countries are ready to participate in the summit.

The meeting in Copenhagen, he said, was not attended by the representative of China. "I hope he will be at the next meeting," Yermak said. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke at the meeting via video link.

"All participants share the principles of the Peace Formula. Everyone is united in their willingness to do everything possible to end the war. Everyone knows what victory is for us. And there will be no compromises on territories," Yermak said.

According to him, "after the summit, conferences will be organized on its individual points, including nuclear safety, ecocide, humanitarian issues and others."