Facts

14:50 26.06.2023

Syrsky: Our soldiers manage to clear enemy's bridgehead on western bank of Siversky Donets-Donbas canal

1 min read
Syrsky: Our soldiers manage to clear enemy's bridgehead on western bank of Siversky Donets-Donbas canal

Ukrainian forces were able to clear the enemy's bridgehead on the western bank of Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, said commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

"A video from GoPro of fighters of the 1st company of the 1st mechanized battalion of the 3rd separate assault Brigade, who defeated the third battalion of the 57th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation. Excellent work, as well as the successful evacuation of the wounded. Our soldiers managed to clear the enemy's bridgehead on the western bank of the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #armed_forces #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

16:28 23.06.2023
Syrsky: Our main force yet to be committed into battle, we're probing for weak places in enemy defences

Syrsky: Our main force yet to be committed into battle, we're probing for weak places in enemy defences

16:14 19.06.2023
Zaluzhny publishes video of work of Ukrainian forces on liberation of Pyatykhatky

Zaluzhny publishes video of work of Ukrainian forces on liberation of Pyatykhatky

11:27 17.06.2023
Some 670 invaders, 12 cruise missiles, 22 artillery systems, 12 tanks, 23 armored vehicles, helicopter, 7 enemy UAVs liquidated

Some 670 invaders, 12 cruise missiles, 22 artillery systems, 12 tanks, 23 armored vehicles, helicopter, 7 enemy UAVs liquidated

19:02 16.06.2023
Occupiers continue to transfer troops to Bakhmut, AFU prevails in quality, accuracy, motivation – Syrsky

Occupiers continue to transfer troops to Bakhmut, AFU prevails in quality, accuracy, motivation – Syrsky

18:43 12.06.2023
AFU eliminates 540 occupiers, seven UAVs, 11 units of cars and special equipment, five armored vehicles, ten artillery systems, five enemy tanks – General Staff

AFU eliminates 540 occupiers, seven UAVs, 11 units of cars and special equipment, five armored vehicles, ten artillery systems, five enemy tanks – General Staff

11:34 31.05.2023
Ukrainian army eliminates 470 invaders, 32 UAVs, 15 artillery systems over day

Ukrainian army eliminates 470 invaders, 32 UAVs, 15 artillery systems over day

13:30 30.05.2023
Ihnat about drone attack on Moscow: These are their internal problems

Ihnat about drone attack on Moscow: These are their internal problems

19:12 29.05.2023
Syrsky: Ukrainian defense forces repel all enemy attempts to advance in Lymany direction, preparing for active offensive actions

Syrsky: Ukrainian defense forces repel all enemy attempts to advance in Lymany direction, preparing for active offensive actions

09:59 24.05.2023
Syrsky: Defense Forces continue defensive operation, have success on flanks of Bakhmut

Syrsky: Defense Forces continue defensive operation, have success on flanks of Bakhmut

10:54 23.05.2023
Zaluzhny congratulates Ukrainian marines on their professional holiday

Zaluzhny congratulates Ukrainian marines on their professional holiday

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense Forces moving forward, enemy's losses in killed, wounded amount to almost four companies per day in Tavriyske direction – Tarnavsky

Instigators of attack on public activist Handziuk convicted – PGO

Defense forces return Rivnopil under Ukrainian control – Maliar

Yermak: Expected result of NATO summit is invitation of Ukraine to Alliance under simplified procedure

Zelenskyy holds phone talks with U.S. President Biden

LATEST

Defense Forces moving forward, enemy's losses in killed, wounded amount to almost four companies per day in Tavriyske direction – Tarnavsky

Poland to supply Ukrainian security forces with machine guns, cartridges, to assist in organizing treatment of wounded

Ukrainian intelligence on Prigozhin's rebellion: We see unwillingness of Russian security forces, officials, citizens to publicly defend Putin's regime

Instigators of attack on public activist Handziuk convicted – PGO

Kyivstar, lifecell to keep numbers of dead or missing Ukrainian soldiers for two years

Attempted military coup on June 23-24, apparently, doesn’t have significant impact on combat capability of Russian army – ISW

Defense forces return Rivnopil under Ukrainian control – Maliar

Yermak: Expected result of NATO summit is invitation of Ukraine to Alliance under simplified procedure

Reznikov: This year to be a game changer in war against Russia, Ukraine must win

AFU gain impetus in assaults around Bakhmut, make progress on northern, southern flanks of town – British intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD