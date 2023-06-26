Syrsky: Our soldiers manage to clear enemy's bridgehead on western bank of Siversky Donets-Donbas canal

Ukrainian forces were able to clear the enemy's bridgehead on the western bank of Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, said commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

"A video from GoPro of fighters of the 1st company of the 1st mechanized battalion of the 3rd separate assault Brigade, who defeated the third battalion of the 57th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation. Excellent work, as well as the successful evacuation of the wounded. Our soldiers managed to clear the enemy's bridgehead on the western bank of the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal," he wrote on the Telegram channel.