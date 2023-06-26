Facts

12:45 26.06.2023

Reznikov: This year to be a game changer in war against Russia, Ukraine must win

1 min read
Reznikov: This year to be a game changer in war against Russia, Ukraine must win

This year will be a game changer and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) must win this war as they are fighting to defend this country, Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said in an interview with Fox News.

"My gut feeling is we will win this war because we are fighting for our country," he said.

The minister also described the current maneuvers of the Ukrainian troops as "some kind of preparatory operation," acknowledging the Russians had built up "very strong defensive lines."

He admitted early expectations were "overestimated" for the offensive, and Ukraine is very careful when it puts its brave and motivated fighting men and women in harm's way.

"We try to save their lives," Reznikov said. He described the Russian approach to using its troops as a "meat grinder."

He added, however, that once it fully gets going, it will be successful and "one step closer to victory."

Speaking about Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to play the nuclear card, Reznikov said: "I think, for me, personally, it sounds like a bluff. I think the civilized world has arguments against that to persuade him."

Tags: #reznikov

MORE ABOUT

19:13 08.06.2023
Reznikov on priorities of domestic military-industrial complex after war: air defense, artillery, ammunition, drones

Reznikov on priorities of domestic military-industrial complex after war: air defense, artillery, ammunition, drones

18:58 02.06.2023
Reznikov asks Australia to consider training Ukrainian pilots

Reznikov asks Australia to consider training Ukrainian pilots

18:31 02.06.2023
Reznikov after meeting with Pentagon chief: We to continue working to ensure Ukraine's victory

Reznikov after meeting with Pentagon chief: We to continue working to ensure Ukraine's victory

12:42 30.05.2023
Germany could add Eurofighter to ‘aviation coalition’ − Reznikov

Germany could add Eurofighter to ‘aviation coalition’ − Reznikov

12:56 26.05.2023
Full membership in NATO of Sweden, Finland due to Russia’s aggression to be pretext for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Reznikov

Full membership in NATO of Sweden, Finland due to Russia’s aggression to be pretext for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Reznikov

19:38 11.05.2023
Reznikov on project of Canada, Latvia to train Ukrainian officers: They will master process of planning, coordinating maneuvers, conducting reconnaissance

Reznikov on project of Canada, Latvia to train Ukrainian officers: They will master process of planning, coordinating maneuvers, conducting reconnaissance

14:30 05.05.2023
Reznikov at meeting with Bundeswehr inspector general: I would like Germany to become part of 'sea coalition'

Reznikov at meeting with Bundeswehr inspector general: I would like Germany to become part of 'sea coalition'

13:36 02.05.2023
Reznikov: Ukraine is only country in world that successfully fulfils NATO mission

Reznikov: Ukraine is only country in world that successfully fulfils NATO mission

13:04 02.05.2023
Reznikov believes Russia may voice another 'goodwill gesture' under guise of man-made disaster in its own country

Reznikov believes Russia may voice another 'goodwill gesture' under guise of man-made disaster in its own country

12:54 02.05.2023
Success of counter-offensive to be of great importance for continued support of Ukraine by partners – Reznikov

Success of counter-offensive to be of great importance for continued support of Ukraine by partners – Reznikov

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense Forces moving forward, enemy's losses in killed, wounded amount to almost four companies per day in Tavriyske direction – Tarnavsky

Instigators of attack on public activist Handziuk convicted – PGO

Syrsky: Our soldiers manage to clear enemy's bridgehead on western bank of Siversky Donets-Donbas canal

Defense forces return Rivnopil under Ukrainian control – Maliar

Yermak: Expected result of NATO summit is invitation of Ukraine to Alliance under simplified procedure

LATEST

Defense Forces moving forward, enemy's losses in killed, wounded amount to almost four companies per day in Tavriyske direction – Tarnavsky

Poland to supply Ukrainian security forces with machine guns, cartridges, to assist in organizing treatment of wounded

Ukrainian intelligence on Prigozhin's rebellion: We see unwillingness of Russian security forces, officials, citizens to publicly defend Putin's regime

Instigators of attack on public activist Handziuk convicted – PGO

Kyivstar, lifecell to keep numbers of dead or missing Ukrainian soldiers for two years

Attempted military coup on June 23-24, apparently, doesn’t have significant impact on combat capability of Russian army – ISW

Syrsky: Our soldiers manage to clear enemy's bridgehead on western bank of Siversky Donets-Donbas canal

Defense forces return Rivnopil under Ukrainian control – Maliar

Yermak: Expected result of NATO summit is invitation of Ukraine to Alliance under simplified procedure

AFU gain impetus in assaults around Bakhmut, make progress on northern, southern flanks of town – British intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD