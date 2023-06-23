Facts

12:23 23.06.2023

Death toll of Kherson shelling increased to two – regional authorities

1 min read
The number of people killed as a result of enemy shelling of Kherson increased to two people, a 43-year-old employee of a utility company died in the hospital, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Unfortunately, it became known about the death of a 43-year-old employee. Doctors tried to save his life, but the injuries were too severe. The man died in a medical facility," Prokudin said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupation troops fired at a municipal transport enterprise in Kherson, as a result of which one person was killed, five were hospitalized.

Tags: #kherson

