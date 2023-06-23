UN puts Russia on ‘shame’ list for murder of Ukrainian children – media

The United Nations (UN) has put Russia on the global list of violators for the murder of children in Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing a report by the UN Security Council.

The statement says that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday accused Russia of killing 136 children in Ukraine in 2022, adding its armed forces to the global list of violators.

In addition, the UN confirmed that the armed forces of the Russian Federation and groups associated with them injured 518 children and carried out 480 attacks on schools and hospitals.

The report also says that the occupiers used 91 children as human shields.

The UN report on children and armed conflict confirmed the abduction of 91 children by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, the children were subsequently released. The report also confirmed the transfer of 46 children to Russia from Ukraine.

As reported, on March 17, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Putin and Commissioner for Children's Rights of Russia Maria Lvova-Belova for the illegal deportation and relocation of Ukrainian children.