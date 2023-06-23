Facts

11:21 23.06.2023

URCS mobile medical teams work in Kherson region

1 min read
URCS mobile medical teams work in Kherson region

Mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provide primary medical care in remote settlements of Kherson region.

"More than half a thousand people have already received help. First of all, specialists go to towns and villages that were flooded as a result of the explosion of Kakhovka hydroelectric power station," the URCS said on Facebook.

Three mobile medical teams from Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Mykolaiv provide people with primary medical and psychological care. In particular, they conduct examinations of patients, measure their blood pressure, pulse, blood oxygen saturation, make an electrocardiogram, otoscopy, prescribe treatment if necessary, and dispense medicines.

In addition, if necessary, psychologists provide consultations.

Tags: #help #kherson_region #urcs

MORE ABOUT

13:38 22.06.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of explosion in residential building in Kyiv

URCS volunteers help victims of explosion in residential building in Kyiv

10:48 21.06.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to provide aid to flood victims affected by after Kakhovka HPP destruction

Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to provide aid to flood victims affected by after Kakhovka HPP destruction

14:20 20.06.2023
Exhibition about work of Ukrainian Red Cross during war opened in Brussels

Exhibition about work of Ukrainian Red Cross during war opened in Brussels

10:38 20.06.2023
Rapid response units of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct drills with colleagues from other countries

Rapid response units of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct drills with colleagues from other countries

11:37 16.06.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross providing humanitarian aid to residents of Kherson region affected by flooding due to explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Ukrainian Red Cross providing humanitarian aid to residents of Kherson region affected by flooding due to explosion of Kakhovka HPP

12:30 15.06.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to help residents of Kherson region affected by flood after Kakhovka HPP explosion

Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to help residents of Kherson region affected by flood after Kakhovka HPP explosion

11:21 15.06.2023
URCS reps, Kherson authorities discuss needs of residents affected by flood as result of Kakhovka HPP explosion

URCS reps, Kherson authorities discuss needs of residents affected by flood as result of Kakhovka HPP explosion

17:59 12.06.2023
URCS delivering humanitarian aid to residents of Kherson region affected by flood caused by invaders’ explosion of Kakhovka HPP

URCS delivering humanitarian aid to residents of Kherson region affected by flood caused by invaders’ explosion of Kakhovka HPP

10:32 12.06.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society to continue assistance in restoration of Kyiv region

Ukrainian Red Cross Society to continue assistance in restoration of Kyiv region

11:52 10.06.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of flood in Kherson region

URCS volunteers help victims of flood in Kherson region

AD

HOT NEWS

UN puts Russia on ‘shame’ list for murder of Ukrainian children – media

World should know what invader is preparing – Zelenskyy on situation at ZNPP

PACE calls for creation of registers of organizations, individuals working for Russia, evading sanctions – resolution

PACE calls on states with Russian assets to create intl compensation mechanism to compensate Ukraine – resolution

Ukrainian military stop enemy's offensive in Kupyansk, Lymany directions – Maliar

LATEST

UN puts Russia on ‘shame’ list for murder of Ukrainian children – media

World should know what invader is preparing – Zelenskyy on situation at ZNPP

Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to react in consolidated manner to threatening situation at Zaporizhia NPP

PACE calls for creation of registers of organizations, individuals working for Russia, evading sanctions – resolution

PACE calls on states with Russian assets to create intl compensation mechanism to compensate Ukraine – resolution

Ukrainian military stop enemy's offensive in Kupyansk, Lymany directions – Maliar

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Interior Minister on elimination of consequences of terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP, preparation of new security doctrine

Zelenskyy dismisses Ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus – decree

Step to be taken towards Ukraine's membership in NATO at Vilnius summit – Kuleba

Local authorities already verify 116,300 facilities damaged due to war

AD
AD
AD
AD