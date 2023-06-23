URCS mobile medical teams work in Kherson region

Mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provide primary medical care in remote settlements of Kherson region.

"More than half a thousand people have already received help. First of all, specialists go to towns and villages that were flooded as a result of the explosion of Kakhovka hydroelectric power station," the URCS said on Facebook.

Three mobile medical teams from Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Mykolaiv provide people with primary medical and psychological care. In particular, they conduct examinations of patients, measure their blood pressure, pulse, blood oxygen saturation, make an electrocardiogram, otoscopy, prescribe treatment if necessary, and dispense medicines.

In addition, if necessary, psychologists provide consultations.