Facts

13:38 22.06.2023

URCS volunteers help victims of explosion in residential building in Kyiv

1 min read
URCS volunteers help victims of explosion in residential building in Kyiv

Volunteers of the Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are helping victims of an explosion in a 16-storey building in Kyiv.

"Tonight in one of the districts of Kyiv there was an explosion in a 16-storey building. Volunteers of the Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society promptly went to the scene of the tragedy to help the victims and other rescue services," the URCS said on Facebook on Thursday.

Volunteers of the URCS set up a tent at the site of the tragedy, where the victims are provided with first medical and psychological assistance. Volunteers also offer people to charge their phones, drink tea, coffee or water.

As reported, in Kyiv at 03.34, a 16-storey residential building on Malyshko Street exploded, previously due to a gas leak, resulting in a fire. Two dead and five injured were known. It was reported that 20 people were rescued from damaged apartments, and the residents of the entire building were evacuated.

Tags: #kyiv #urcs

MORE ABOUT

10:48 21.06.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to provide aid to flood victims affected by after Kakhovka HPP destruction

Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to provide aid to flood victims affected by after Kakhovka HPP destruction

14:20 20.06.2023
Exhibition about work of Ukrainian Red Cross during war opened in Brussels

Exhibition about work of Ukrainian Red Cross during war opened in Brussels

10:38 20.06.2023
Rapid response units of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct drills with colleagues from other countries

Rapid response units of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct drills with colleagues from other countries

13:39 16.06.2023
There’s no damage to objects in Kyiv due to missile attack – Klitschko

There’s no damage to objects in Kyiv due to missile attack – Klitschko

11:58 16.06.2023
There’s explosion in Kyiv, rockets still flying at capital – Klitschko

There’s explosion in Kyiv, rockets still flying at capital – Klitschko

11:37 16.06.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross providing humanitarian aid to residents of Kherson region affected by flooding due to explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Ukrainian Red Cross providing humanitarian aid to residents of Kherson region affected by flooding due to explosion of Kakhovka HPP

12:30 15.06.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to help residents of Kherson region affected by flood after Kakhovka HPP explosion

Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to help residents of Kherson region affected by flood after Kakhovka HPP explosion

11:21 15.06.2023
URCS reps, Kherson authorities discuss needs of residents affected by flood as result of Kakhovka HPP explosion

URCS reps, Kherson authorities discuss needs of residents affected by flood as result of Kakhovka HPP explosion

17:59 12.06.2023
URCS delivering humanitarian aid to residents of Kherson region affected by flood caused by invaders’ explosion of Kakhovka HPP

URCS delivering humanitarian aid to residents of Kherson region affected by flood caused by invaders’ explosion of Kakhovka HPP

10:32 12.06.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society to continue assistance in restoration of Kyiv region

Ukrainian Red Cross Society to continue assistance in restoration of Kyiv region

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Interior Minister on elimination of consequences of terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP, preparation of new security doctrine

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian intelligence receives info that Russia considering scenario of terrorist attack at ZNPP with release of radiation

Zelenskyy invites Organization of American States to participate in Peace Formula implementation, preparation of Global Peace Summit

Klitschko reports on two deaths as result of explosion from gas leak in Dniprovsky district

Danilov doesn’t rule out personnel decisions after considering issue of status of shelters at NSDC on Friday

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Interior Minister on elimination of consequences of terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP, preparation of new security doctrine

Zelenskyy dismisses Ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus – decree

Step to be taken towards Ukraine's membership in NATO at Vilnius summit – Kuleba

Local authorities already verify 116,300 facilities damaged due to war

Switzerland will allocate $ 20 mln for land demining in Ukraine in 2023

Estonia allocates new package of military assistance to Ukraine, incl equipment to combat drones

Ukrainian first lady condemns comment of Russian President about Zelenskyy's Jewishness: I don't know how in political context one can even discuss someone's ethnicity

Ukraine at URC in London presents DREAM system to ensure transparency of recovery projects – PM

Ihnat on SAMP/T complex in Ukraine: Waiting for announcement from commander of Ukrainian Air Force

Number of victims of explosion in 16-storey building in Dniprovsky district of Kyiv up to three

AD
AD
AD
AD