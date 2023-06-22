URCS volunteers help victims of explosion in residential building in Kyiv

Volunteers of the Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are helping victims of an explosion in a 16-storey building in Kyiv.

"Tonight in one of the districts of Kyiv there was an explosion in a 16-storey building. Volunteers of the Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society promptly went to the scene of the tragedy to help the victims and other rescue services," the URCS said on Facebook on Thursday.

Volunteers of the URCS set up a tent at the site of the tragedy, where the victims are provided with first medical and psychological assistance. Volunteers also offer people to charge their phones, drink tea, coffee or water.

As reported, in Kyiv at 03.34, a 16-storey residential building on Malyshko Street exploded, previously due to a gas leak, resulting in a fire. Two dead and five injured were known. It was reported that 20 people were rescued from damaged apartments, and the residents of the entire building were evacuated.