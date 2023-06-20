Interior Ministry: Emergency Service's officer killed, eight more wounded in shelling of Kherson

As a result of the shelling of Kherson by the Russian occupation troops, an officer of the State Emergency Service was killed, eight more were wounded, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has said.

"One killed and eight wounded officers of the State Emergency Service in Kherson. Our heroes were carrying out restoration work without weapons when Russian terrorists began heavy shelling," Klymenko said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The wounded are reportedly receiving emergency medical care. "Sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased. Killing rescuers during the liquidation of one of the largest man-made disasters is baseness and a manifestation of fear," Klymenko said.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak also updated the statement in the Telegram channel, indicating eight wounded rescuers.