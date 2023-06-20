Heavy fighting underway in Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka directions, 45 military clashes recorded over day – AFU General Staff

The occupiers are concentrating forces on Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, over the past day there have been 45 military clashes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a morning report.

"The enemy will continue to focus its main efforts on Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, heavy fighting continues. Over the past day, 45 military clashes took place," the message says.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not significantly changed.

In Siversk and Slobozhanske directions, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Budarky, Kharkiv region.

In Kupyansk direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Kyslivka, Kharkiv region.

In Lymany direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the directions of Yampolivka, Torske, Hryhoryivka, Spirne and west of Dibrova, Donetsk region, had no success. He carried out an air strike on the settlements of Yampil, Bilohorivka, Siversk and Spirne.

In Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in direction of Horikhove-Vasylivka, Donetsk region. He carried out air strikes on the settlements of Pivnichne and Toretsk.

In Avdiyivka direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Avdiyivka.

In Maryinka direction, during the past day, our defenders repulsed all enemy attacks in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Peremoha. Near the last two, the enemy launched air strikes.

In Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the direction of Novomykhailivka, but had no success. He carried out an air strike in the areas of Velyka Novoselka and Zolota Nyva.

In Zaporizhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is defending itself. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Levadne, Zelene Pole, Novodarivka and Mala Tokmachka of Zaporizhia region.