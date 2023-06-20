AFU eliminates more than 1,000 occupiers, 23 artillery systems, eight tanks, 15 armored vehicles, 10 UAVs, a helicopter, two air defense systems, three enemy cruise missiles over day

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) eliminated more than 1,000 occupiers, 23 artillery systems, eight tanks, 15 armored vehicles, 10 UAVs, one helicopter, two air defense systems, three cruise missiles, four multiple rocket launchers, 37 units of enemy vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 20, 2023 approximately amount to: about 221,460 people of military personnel (plus 1,010) people, 3,997 tanks (plus eight) units, 7,750 armored combat vehicles (plus 15) units, 3,888 artillery systems (plus 23) units, 614 MLRS units (plus four) units, 372 units of air defense equipment (plus two) units, 314 aircraft units, 306 helicopters (plus one) unit, 3,393 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 10), 1,214 cruise missiles (plus three), 18 ships/boats, 6,645 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 32) units, and 531 units of special equipment (plus five)," the report of the General Staff says.

The data is being updated.