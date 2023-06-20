Facts

09:55 20.06.2023

AFU eliminates more than 1,000 occupiers, 23 artillery systems, eight tanks, 15 armored vehicles, 10 UAVs, a helicopter, two air defense systems, three enemy cruise missiles over day

1 min read
AFU eliminates more than 1,000 occupiers, 23 artillery systems, eight tanks, 15 armored vehicles, 10 UAVs, a helicopter, two air defense systems, three enemy cruise missiles over day

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) eliminated more than 1,000 occupiers, 23 artillery systems, eight tanks, 15 armored vehicles, 10 UAVs, one helicopter, two air defense systems, three cruise missiles, four multiple rocket launchers, 37 units of enemy vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 20, 2023 approximately amount to: about 221,460 people of military personnel (plus 1,010) people, 3,997 tanks (plus eight) units, 7,750 armored combat vehicles (plus 15) units, 3,888 artillery systems (plus 23) units, 614 MLRS units (plus four) units, 372 units of air defense equipment (plus two) units, 314 aircraft units, 306 helicopters (plus one) unit, 3,393 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 10), 1,214 cruise missiles (plus three), 18 ships/boats, 6,645 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 32) units, and 531 units of special equipment (plus five)," the report of the General Staff says.

The data is being updated.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

11:40 20.06.2023
Heavy fighting underway in Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka directions, 45 military clashes recorded over day – AFU General Staff

Heavy fighting underway in Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka directions, 45 military clashes recorded over day – AFU General Staff

20:33 19.06.2023
Zaluzhny, Chief of AFU General Staff carry out work in groups of troops performing most difficult tasks in areas of fierce fighting

Zaluzhny, Chief of AFU General Staff carry out work in groups of troops performing most difficult tasks in areas of fierce fighting

19:54 19.06.2023
Ukrainian aviation carry out 15 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation carry out 15 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day – AFU General Staff

10:36 16.06.2023
AFU eliminate 590 occupiers, 10 tanks, 16 armored vehicles, nine artillery systems, 24 UAVs – General Staff

AFU eliminate 590 occupiers, 10 tanks, 16 armored vehicles, nine artillery systems, 24 UAVs – General Staff

16:42 14.06.2023
Defense Forces carry out 13 airstrikes on enemy cluster during day, destroy two UAVs – AFU General Staff

Defense Forces carry out 13 airstrikes on enemy cluster during day, destroy two UAVs – AFU General Staff

15:33 14.06.2023
AFU eliminates 680 occupiers, 17 artillery systems, 15 UAVs, 13 cruise missiles, 11 armored vehicles, 18 enemy tanks - General Staff

AFU eliminates 680 occupiers, 17 artillery systems, 15 UAVs, 13 cruise missiles, 11 armored vehicles, 18 enemy tanks - General Staff

12:24 13.06.2023
Ukrainian forces advance from 500 meters to 1 km per day in Berdiansk direction - AFU General Staff

Ukrainian forces advance from 500 meters to 1 km per day in Berdiansk direction - AFU General Staff

11:39 13.06.2023
AFU eliminate 470 occupiers, four tanks, six armored vehicles, 20 artillery systems, a helicopter – General Staff

AFU eliminate 470 occupiers, four tanks, six armored vehicles, 20 artillery systems, a helicopter – General Staff

11:11 13.06.2023
Ten out of 14 cruise missiles eliminated in Ukrainian sky – AFU General Staff

Ten out of 14 cruise missiles eliminated in Ukrainian sky – AFU General Staff

12:34 09.06.2023
AFU eliminate 1,010 occupiers, 34 artillery systems, 13 UAVs in day – General Staff

AFU eliminate 1,010 occupiers, 34 artillery systems, 13 UAVs in day – General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Denmark approves EUR 2.95 bln package of military aid to Ukraine for 2023-2028 – Reznikov

Zelenskyy appoints Andriy Melnyk as Ukraine's ambassador to Brazil – decree

Russians shelling at residential quarters of Kherson, one person killed – regional authorities

Budanov on Russian fakes about his death: special detachment of immortal commanders being created in Ukraine

Thirty-two out of 35 Shaheds destroyed in enemy attack – Air Force

LATEST

AFU attacks at least three sections of front line, achieves success, Russia transferring troops to Zaporizhia, Bakhmut directions – ISW

Denmark approves EUR 2.95 bln package of military aid to Ukraine for 2023-2028 – Reznikov

Zelenskyy appoints Andriy Melnyk as Ukraine's ambassador to Brazil – decree

Russians shelling at residential quarters of Kherson, one person killed – regional authorities

Budanov on Russian fakes about his death: special detachment of immortal commanders being created in Ukraine

Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defense system already deployed in Ukraine – Macron

EU continues to reduce its dependence on Russian gas - European energy commissioner

Rapid response units of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct drills with colleagues from other countries

Thirty-two out of 35 Shaheds destroyed in enemy attack – Air Force

Western partners to announce concrete financial contributions to Ukraine's recovery at London conference - Kuleba

AD
AD
AD
AD