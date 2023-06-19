Ukrainian aviation carry out 15 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day – AFU General Staff

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces carried out 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a report published on Monday evening.

During the day, missile troops and artillery units hit three control points, six areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, two ammunition depots, one fuel and lubricants depot, 14 artillery units in firing positions, three air defense facilities and two more important enemy facilities.