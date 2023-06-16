Facts

17:54 16.06.2023

USA provides extra $205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken


The United States is providing the people of Ukraine with additional $205 million in humanitarian assistance in support of victims of Russian aggression, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

According to the State Department website, U.S. humanitarian assistance includes food, safe drinking water, protection services, education, livelihoods, legal assistance, accessible housing, healthcare, and more through international and non-governmental partners.

"Since the onset of Russia’s invasion, more than six million refugees have fled the country and more than five million have been internally displaced inside Ukraine. Millions more Ukrainians have been impacted by Russia’s attacks inside Ukraine," according to the statement.

The funding, which brings the total humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine in Fiscal Year 2023 to more than $605 million, provides further support for humanitarian organizations responding to the crisis.

Since February 2022, the United States has provided more than $2.1 billion in humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people.

"We continue to call for an immediate end to Russia’s war of aggression and for Russia to facilitate unhindered access to providers of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and safe passage for those who seek to move to safer areas," according to the statement.

