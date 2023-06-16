Facts

16:49 16.06.2023

SBU reports suspicion to ex-Dpty Defense Minister, his subordinate embezzling over UAH 1 bln of budget funds

2 min read
SBU reports suspicion to ex-Dpty Defense Minister, his subordinate embezzling over UAH 1 bln of budget funds

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has collected a large-scale evidence base testifying to the corrupt activities of the former Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine and the former head of the State Procurement Department of this agency, the Ukrainian special service said.

"Officials are involved in the theft of budget money for the purchase of body armor and winter uniforms for the Armed Forces of Ukraine units performing combat missions at the front. The illegal activities of the defendants caused damage to the state budget of Ukraine for a total amount of over UAH 1 billion," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

Defense officials organized the deal in early March 2022, according to investigators.

"To implement it, they purchased almost 3,000 body armor from a foreign company for more than UAH 130 million. At the same time, more than UAH 100 million of this amount was appropriated by the participants in the transaction," the SBU said.

The SBU said a commodity examination initiated by the SBU found that the real market value of these protective equipment is only UAH 25 million, moreover, the purchased bulletproof vests do not correspond to the declared protection class.

According to the statement, it was also established that the organizers of the "scheme" purchased a wholesale batch of low-quality winter jackets and pants for the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a total of UAH 900 million.

"The acquired property does not meet the requirements for use in the cold season in conditions of intense hostilities," the special service said.

During searches at the place of work and residence of the defendants, documentation and other material evidence of their illegal activities were found.

"Based on the collected materials, the investigators of the State Security Service informed both former officials of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 5 of Article 191 (appropriation, embezzlement of property or taking possession of it by abuse of official position), part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations)," the SBU said.

Both attackers are already in custody on suspicion of similar crimes.

Tags: #corruption #sbu #defense_minister

MORE ABOUT

11:02 09.06.2023
Special service: SBU interception confirms Kakhovka HPP blown up by occupiers' sabotage group

Special service: SBU interception confirms Kakhovka HPP blown up by occupiers' sabotage group

15:39 27.05.2023
SBU head confirms involvement of SBU in attack on Crimean Bridge, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by drones

SBU head confirms involvement of SBU in attack on Crimean Bridge, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by drones

13:56 25.05.2023
Zelenskyy appoints NABU division ex-head Naumiuk to post of SBU dpty head

Zelenskyy appoints NABU division ex-head Naumiuk to post of SBU dpty head

12:31 17.05.2023
SBU blocks online cameras that recorded operation of air defense during Russia’s strike on Kyiv on May 16

SBU blocks online cameras that recorded operation of air defense during Russia’s strike on Kyiv on May 16

13:23 16.05.2023
Supreme Court judges not yet suspected, head of court, another defendant detained – SAPO

Supreme Court judges not yet suspected, head of court, another defendant detained – SAPO

09:32 16.05.2023
SBU suspects Firtash and senior management of fraud connected with over UAH 18 bln in gas purchases

SBU suspects Firtash and senior management of fraud connected with over UAH 18 bln in gas purchases

09:21 16.05.2023
SAPO and NABU expose large-scale corruption in Supreme Court

SAPO and NABU expose large-scale corruption in Supreme Court

14:31 12.05.2023
SBU exposes former Minister of Education of Yanukovych times on cooperation with FSB, Kadyrov's associate

SBU exposes former Minister of Education of Yanukovych times on cooperation with FSB, Kadyrov's associate

12:49 11.05.2023
SBU notifies three ex-MPs from Party of Regions - Tsarov, Sviatash and Markov of new suspicions

SBU notifies three ex-MPs from Party of Regions - Tsarov, Sviatash and Markov of new suspicions

15:33 09.05.2023
Another 59 deputies of Russian Duma, who contributed to Russian military aggression, to be tried in Ukraine

Another 59 deputies of Russian Duma, who contributed to Russian military aggression, to be tried in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Stoltenberg: At NATO summit in Vilnius, issue of inviting Ukraine to membership not to be discussed, but issue of how to bring Kyiv closer to alliance

USA provides extra $205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

Vienna court sends Firtash's extradition case to USA for new trial

Number of victims of missile attack increased to six – Kyiv authorities

There’s no damage to objects in Kyiv due to missile attack – Klitschko

LATEST

Missile attacks demonstrate that Russia has not given up in its aim to subjugate Ukraine, willing to go to awful lengths to achieve that goal – U.S. ambassador

Stoltenberg: At NATO summit in Vilnius, issue of inviting Ukraine to membership not to be discussed, but issue of how to bring Kyiv closer to alliance

USA provides extra $205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

Vienna court sends Firtash's extradition case to USA for new trial

Stano: After making Kyiv target to missile attacks, Putin gives African leaders special greeting, demonstrating his real intentions

Number of victims of missile attack increased to six – Kyiv authorities

Occupiers again shell Kherson, casualties reported – local authorities

There’s no damage to objects in Kyiv due to missile attack – Klitschko

Residential buildings damaged, there are victims in rocket attack on Kyiv region

AFU Air Force: six Kinzhals, six Calibers, two UAVs destroyed

AD
AD
AD
AD