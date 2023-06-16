SBU reports suspicion to ex-Dpty Defense Minister, his subordinate embezzling over UAH 1 bln of budget funds

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has collected a large-scale evidence base testifying to the corrupt activities of the former Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine and the former head of the State Procurement Department of this agency, the Ukrainian special service said.

"Officials are involved in the theft of budget money for the purchase of body armor and winter uniforms for the Armed Forces of Ukraine units performing combat missions at the front. The illegal activities of the defendants caused damage to the state budget of Ukraine for a total amount of over UAH 1 billion," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

Defense officials organized the deal in early March 2022, according to investigators.

"To implement it, they purchased almost 3,000 body armor from a foreign company for more than UAH 130 million. At the same time, more than UAH 100 million of this amount was appropriated by the participants in the transaction," the SBU said.

The SBU said a commodity examination initiated by the SBU found that the real market value of these protective equipment is only UAH 25 million, moreover, the purchased bulletproof vests do not correspond to the declared protection class.

According to the statement, it was also established that the organizers of the "scheme" purchased a wholesale batch of low-quality winter jackets and pants for the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a total of UAH 900 million.

"The acquired property does not meet the requirements for use in the cold season in conditions of intense hostilities," the special service said.

During searches at the place of work and residence of the defendants, documentation and other material evidence of their illegal activities were found.

"Based on the collected materials, the investigators of the State Security Service informed both former officials of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 5 of Article 191 (appropriation, embezzlement of property or taking possession of it by abuse of official position), part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations)," the SBU said.

Both attackers are already in custody on suspicion of similar crimes.