Residential buildings damaged, there are victims in rocket attack on Kyiv region

As a result of a rocket attack on Kyiv, private houses were damaged in one of the districts of the region, a fire started, there are victims, said head of the State Department of the National Police in Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov.

"As a result of an enemy missile strike, private houses were damaged in one of the districts of Kyiv region. A fire started. There are victims," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

It is reported that the police, doctors and the State Emergency Service are working on the spot.

Nebytov urged to be in shelters during an air siren.