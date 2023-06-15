AFU General Staff: Russian troops carry out five missile strikes, more than 20 attacks from MLRS over day

During the day, the enemy launched five missile strikes, using cruise missiles X-101/X-555 and X-59. In addition, more than 40 air strikes and more than 20 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements were recorded, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the situation as of 18:00 of Thursday.

"Unfortunately, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population, industrial facilities in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, residential buildings and administrative infrastructure in Kherson region are damaged," the General Staff said on its Facebook page.

The probability of missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains very high in the future.