Ukraine, Poland jointly develop specific content for NATO summit in Vilnius – Zelenskyy after talk with Duda

Ukraine and Poland are jointly developing concrete content for the NATO summit in Vilnius, within the framework of the event, all Russian assumptions that allegedly someone in the Alliance is still afraid of Russia should be defeated, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a telephone conversation with Polish leader Andrzej Duda.

"I have just spoken with President of Poland Andrzej Duda - an hour-long conversation, primarily on security issues. The current situation on the battlefield, weapons for our military, and ammunition. I thanked him for the fulfillment of previous defense agreements," Zelenskyy said in an evening video message.

According to him, in the conversation, considerable attention was paid to long-term security and peace guarantees, and not only for Ukraine. At the same time, Poland, as Zelenskyy noted, quite realistically perceives the need for Ukraine's membership in NATO.

"And this is an objective need. We are jointly developing a concrete content for the NATO Summit in Vilnius. This is exactly the moment when Russian assumptions that someone in NATO is still afraid of Russia must be completely shattered. Such assumptions fuel Russia's aggressive ambitions. We must and can neutralize them. We thank Poland for its support for Ukraine and the real strengthening of NATO," the president said.