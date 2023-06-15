Zelenskyy: Conference in London to unite efforts to restore our country

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be held in London next week, "significant."

"This will be a significant event, very representative, which will unite both political and business efforts to restore our country and normal life for our people," he said in a video message on Wednesday.

"The key Ukrainian principle is simple and fair, namely: no ruins will be left in Ukraine. We will rebuild everything, restore everything, and we know exactly what steps need to be taken in what timeframe and with what forces to defeat Russian aggression and rebuild our country," he said.

"When the ruins disappear, it is not just the aggressor who loses, but the idea of aggression itself. And it will happen. Every day, in preparation for this London conference, we hold long and thorough preparatory meetings," the president said.

"All the necessary state institutions are involved, at different levels. And we are doing everything to ensure that the appropriate level of international agreements is prepared for our vision, the Ukrainian vision, which is, as always, meaningful," he said.