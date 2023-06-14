Facts

18:56 14.06.2023

Kuleba: To establish Ukraine-NATO Council without taking decisive step towards membership is like imagining tank without cannon

1 min read
Kuleba: To establish Ukraine-NATO Council without taking decisive step towards membership is like imagining tank without cannon

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba notes the importance of providing Ukraine with prospects for NATO membership at the Alliance summit in Vilnius, scheduled for July 11-12 this year, the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"To establish the Ukraine-NATO Council in Vilnius without taking a decisive step towards membership is like providing a tank without a cannon. Ukraine needs NATO as a member state of the Alliance, and not just a privileged partner," Kuleba said after a conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also expressed gratitude to the German side for its support.

Tags: #nato #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

18:07 14.06.2023
NATO allies still continuing consultations on how exactly prospect of Ukraine's membership to be spelled out at Vilnius summit – Stoltenberg

NATO allies still continuing consultations on how exactly prospect of Ukraine's membership to be spelled out at Vilnius summit – Stoltenberg

17:04 10.06.2023
Ukrainian-Canadian declaration fixes support for Ukraine's accession to NATO - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian-Canadian declaration fixes support for Ukraine's accession to NATO - Zelenskyy

11:11 10.06.2023
Ukraine will receive algorithm for joining NATO at Vilnius summit - Defense Ministry

Ukraine will receive algorithm for joining NATO at Vilnius summit - Defense Ministry

20:24 08.06.2023
Kuleba: Ukraine to soon receive NATO assistance to overcome consequences of Russian terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP

Kuleba: Ukraine to soon receive NATO assistance to overcome consequences of Russian terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP

15:09 08.06.2023
Until end of war, NATO states not to send their troops to Ukraine – FM Kuleba

Until end of war, NATO states not to send their troops to Ukraine – FM Kuleba

11:06 07.06.2023
Russia tried to convene UNSC meeting, accusing Ukraine of destroying Kakhovka HPP dam – Kuleba

Russia tried to convene UNSC meeting, accusing Ukraine of destroying Kakhovka HPP dam – Kuleba

19:13 06.06.2023
Kuleba, Borrell discuss consequences of blowing up dam of Kakhovka HPP by Russians

Kuleba, Borrell discuss consequences of blowing up dam of Kakhovka HPP by Russians

16:38 06.06.2023
Zelenskyy: This year in Vilnius it’s necessary to determine that Ukraine will be NATO member, terror must lose

Zelenskyy: This year in Vilnius it’s necessary to determine that Ukraine will be NATO member, terror must lose

20:40 05.06.2023
It’s necessary to make decision that will ‘pull up’ to realities in Euro-Atlantic security, in Ukraine

It’s necessary to make decision that will ‘pull up’ to realities in Euro-Atlantic security, in Ukraine

12:53 03.06.2023
Kuleba criticizes slow progress in imposing sanctions against Russian missile, drone manufacturers

Kuleba criticizes slow progress in imposing sanctions against Russian missile, drone manufacturers

AD

HOT NEWS

IAEA head remains in Ukraine, issue with his postponed visit to Zaporizhia NPP should be resolved soon – Energy Minister

AFU eliminates 680 occupiers, 17 artillery systems, 15 UAVs, 13 cruise missiles, 11 armored vehicles, 18 enemy tanks - General Staff

Kakhovka reservoir has already lost 70% of water – Ukrhydroenergo

Foreign Ministry denies info about alleged suspension of printing of intl passports

In Kryvy Rih, number of victims of missile strike up to 12

LATEST

IAEA head remains in Ukraine, issue with his postponed visit to Zaporizhia NPP should be resolved soon – Energy Minister

Estonia sends Ukraine new large package of equipment to overcome consequences of Russia's undermining of Kakhovka HPP dam – PM

Defense Forces carry out 13 airstrikes on enemy cluster during day, destroy two UAVs – AFU General Staff

AFU eliminates 680 occupiers, 17 artillery systems, 15 UAVs, 13 cruise missiles, 11 armored vehicles, 18 enemy tanks - General Staff

EU provides Ukraine with mobile water treatment plants to help victims of dam explosion in Nova Kakhovka

Kakhovka reservoir has already lost 70% of water – Ukrhydroenergo

Ukrainian forces advance 200-500 m in Bakhmut direction, 300-350 m in Zaporizhia over day – Maliar

Foreign Ministry denies info about alleged suspension of printing of intl passports

In Kryvy Rih, number of victims of missile strike up to 12

Twelve enemy air targets eliminated over Ukraine – Air Force

AD
AD
AD
AD