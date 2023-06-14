Kuleba: To establish Ukraine-NATO Council without taking decisive step towards membership is like imagining tank without cannon

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba notes the importance of providing Ukraine with prospects for NATO membership at the Alliance summit in Vilnius, scheduled for July 11-12 this year, the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"To establish the Ukraine-NATO Council in Vilnius without taking a decisive step towards membership is like providing a tank without a cannon. Ukraine needs NATO as a member state of the Alliance, and not just a privileged partner," Kuleba said after a conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also expressed gratitude to the German side for its support.