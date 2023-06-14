Facts

16:42 14.06.2023

Defense Forces carry out 13 airstrikes on enemy cluster during day, destroy two UAVs – AFU General Staff

Defense Forces carry out 13 airstrikes on enemy cluster during day, destroy two UAVs – AFU General Staff

During the day, the defense forces attacked places of concentration of the Russian army 13 times from aviation, hit anti-aircraft missile systems four times, eliminated two enemy UAVs, according to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"During the day, the aviation of the defense forces carried out 13 strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas and four on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, our defenders destroyed two enemy operational-tactical UAVs Orlan-10," the summary says.

According to the General Staff, units of missile troops and artillery during the day hit the control point, eight areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, three ammunition depots, an anti-aircraft missile system, seven artillery units in firing positions, two air defense systems and an enemy electronic warfare station.

 

