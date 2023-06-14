Facts

09:27 14.06.2023

Ukraine considering options for creating special tribunal for crime of aggression – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is working on several scenarios for creating a special tribunal for the crime of aggression, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Tuesday.

"Today, we held a meeting to ensure inevitable, legal and fair accountability of Russia for this aggression. We are working on several scenarios for creating a special tribunal for the crime of aggression. A crime for which the highest Russian leadership must be held accountable. The crime that gave rise to all other crimes of this war," he said.

"And this accountability will surely come. Indeed, this is not an easy task. But Ukrainians have already accomplished so many difficult tasks that they will not only accomplish it for sure, but will do it with pleasure. There will be a tribunal," the president said.

Tags: #tribunal

