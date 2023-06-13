Ten out of 14 cruise missiles eliminated in Ukrainian sky – AFU General Staff

Ten out of 14 cruise missiles and one "shahed" were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Previously, the enemy used 14 cruise missiles X-101/555, of which 10 were destroyed by air defense. He also inflicted an air strike by four shaheds, while one was destroyed by our defenders," the message says.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian occupiers have used two Kaliber sea-based cruise missiles on residential buildings in Kharkiv region.

The enemy also carried out 31 air strikes and carried out 47 multiple rocket launchers on positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. The civil infrastructure has been destroyed.

As a result of the shelling of Bilopillia, Sumy region, and Shevchenkove of Kharkiv region, residential private houses were destroyed.

The occupiers also dropped three guided aerial bombs on the town of Horikhiv, Zaporizhia region: one civilian was killed, private houses were destroyed. As a result of the air strike on Avdiyivka, civilians were injured, the house of culture and residential high-rise buildings were damaged.