Facts

11:11 13.06.2023

Ten out of 14 cruise missiles eliminated in Ukrainian sky – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Ten out of 14 cruise missiles eliminated in Ukrainian sky – AFU General Staff

Ten out of 14 cruise missiles and one "shahed" were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Previously, the enemy used 14 cruise missiles X-101/555, of which 10 were destroyed by air defense. He also inflicted an air strike by four shaheds, while one was destroyed by our defenders," the message says.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian occupiers have used two Kaliber sea-based cruise missiles on residential buildings in Kharkiv region.

The enemy also carried out 31 air strikes and carried out 47 multiple rocket launchers on positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. The civil infrastructure has been destroyed.

As a result of the shelling of Bilopillia, Sumy region, and Shevchenkove of Kharkiv region, residential private houses were destroyed.

The occupiers also dropped three guided aerial bombs on the town of Horikhiv, Zaporizhia region: one civilian was killed, private houses were destroyed. As a result of the air strike on Avdiyivka, civilians were injured, the house of culture and residential high-rise buildings were damaged.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

12:24 13.06.2023
Ukrainian forces advance from 500 meters to 1 km per day in Berdiansk direction - AFU General Staff

Ukrainian forces advance from 500 meters to 1 km per day in Berdiansk direction - AFU General Staff

11:39 13.06.2023
AFU eliminate 470 occupiers, four tanks, six armored vehicles, 20 artillery systems, a helicopter – General Staff

AFU eliminate 470 occupiers, four tanks, six armored vehicles, 20 artillery systems, a helicopter – General Staff

12:34 09.06.2023
AFU eliminate 1,010 occupiers, 34 artillery systems, 13 UAVs in day – General Staff

AFU eliminate 1,010 occupiers, 34 artillery systems, 13 UAVs in day – General Staff

12:44 07.06.2023
AFU eliminates almost 1,000 occupiers, one aircraft, seven UAVs, 37 artillery systems, 13 tanks, 17 armored vehicles - AFU General Staff

AFU eliminates almost 1,000 occupiers, one aircraft, seven UAVs, 37 artillery systems, 13 tanks, 17 armored vehicles - AFU General Staff

16:25 05.06.2023
Defense Forces eliminate 410 occupiers, 14 UAVs, 12 artillery systems, 11 tanks, 11 enemy armored vehicles, four cruise missiles - AFU General Staff

Defense Forces eliminate 410 occupiers, 14 UAVs, 12 artillery systems, 11 tanks, 11 enemy armored vehicles, four cruise missiles - AFU General Staff

15:47 05.06.2023
Invaders carry out 14 missile, 40 air strikes over day; AFU eliminate four cruise missiles, six UAVs – AFU General Staff

Invaders carry out 14 missile, 40 air strikes over day; AFU eliminate four cruise missiles, six UAVs – AFU General Staff

15:27 05.06.2023
Ukrainian aviation attacks enemy forces 15 times over day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation attacks enemy forces 15 times over day – AFU General Staff

09:45 30.05.2023
AFU eliminates 410 occupiers, 51 cruise missiles, 38 UAVs in past day – General Staff

AFU eliminates 410 occupiers, 51 cruise missiles, 38 UAVs in past day – General Staff

15:58 29.05.2023
AFU kill 430 invaders; 61 UAVs, 11 armored vehicles, 10 artillery systems destroyed over day – General Staff

AFU kill 430 invaders; 61 UAVs, 11 armored vehicles, 10 artillery systems destroyed over day – General Staff

15:52 29.05.2023
Aviation inflicts 15 air strikes on enemy over day – AFU General Staff

Aviation inflicts 15 air strikes on enemy over day – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Venice Commission calls on Ukraine to take systematic approach to anti-oligarchic policy

Death toll of missile strike on Kryvyi Rih increases to 11, search and rescue operation completed - Regional Administration

Vilkul: number of victims of Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih increases to 10, another 28 injured

Ukrainian forces advance from 500 meters to 1 km per day in Berdiansk direction - AFU General Staff

Russians shelling Kherson – regional administration head

LATEST

Enemy regularly undermines small hydraulic structures in territories where Ukrainian forces counterattack – Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Venice Commission calls on Ukraine to take systematic approach to anti-oligarchic policy

Ukraine once again takes emergency assistance from European countries to balance energy system

Death toll of missile strike on Kryvyi Rih increases to 11, search and rescue operation completed - Regional Administration

France sends two teams of investigators, forensic experts to Ukraine to help investigate environmental crimes - MFA

Vilkul: number of victims of Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih increases to 10, another 28 injured

Ukrainian Defense Forces conduct counteroffensive in at least three sectors of front on Monday – ISW

Russians shelling Kherson – regional administration head

Ukrainian troops advance 6.5 km in Donetsk, Tavriyske operational areas over week, liberate seven settlements – Maliar

Death toll in Kryvyi Rih after Russia’s missile attack increases to six – Vilkul

AD
AD
AD
AD