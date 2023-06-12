Facts

15:46 12.06.2023

As result of Kakhovka HPP explosion, 10 people died, 42 missing, situation on left bank monitored – Interior Minister

As a result of flooding due to undermining the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant by the invaders in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, ten people died, 42 people, including seven children, are considered missing, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"I can report the numbers that we know for certain: eight of our citizens died on the territory of Kherson region, two - on the territory of Mykolaiv region. Some 42 people are considered missing, seven of them are children," Klymenko said on the air of the national telethon on Monday.

At the same time, he noted that information was received about those who died in the occupied territory on the left bank. "You know that yesterday, while trying to cross to the right bank, our citizens were fired on and three people were killed, several were injured. We are monitoring this information. As soon as we receive confirmed information about the dead or wounded who remained on the islands or on the left bank, we will officially publish this information," the minister stressed.

