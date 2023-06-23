Economy

10:06 23.06.2023

World Bank report on damage caused by explosion of Kakhovka HPP in coming days – Shmyhal

1 min read
World Bank report on damage caused by explosion of Kakhovka HPP in coming days – Shmyhal

In the coming days, a World Bank report on the damage caused by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP will be published, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"In the coming days, we will publicly publish the World Bank's report on the damage caused. These are billions of dollars of damage to the environment, infrastructure, and people in Ukraine," Shmyhal said on the air of the national telethon on Thursday.

He noted that in the future Russia should pay for this damage.

Tags: #world_bank #kakhovka_hpp

MORE ABOUT

15:39 21.06.2023
Spain allocates aid to equip schools with shelters, support for victims of sexual violence, mobilizes 24 tonnes of humanitarian aid to victims of Kakhovka HPP explosion – FM

Spain allocates aid to equip schools with shelters, support for victims of sexual violence, mobilizes 24 tonnes of humanitarian aid to victims of Kakhovka HPP explosion – FM

17:44 20.06.2023
Budanov: Russian unit being at Kakhovka HPP ordered to immediately evacuate half hour before explosion

Budanov: Russian unit being at Kakhovka HPP ordered to immediately evacuate half hour before explosion

12:15 20.06.2023
Plan for restoration of communities affected by Kakhovka HPP explosion drafted – Ministry of Restoration

Plan for restoration of communities affected by Kakhovka HPP explosion drafted – Ministry of Restoration

18:27 19.06.2023
Zelenskyy, World Bank's President discuss further cooperation, inviting bank to resume work of its rep office in Ukraine

Zelenskyy, World Bank's President discuss further cooperation, inviting bank to resume work of its rep office in Ukraine

10:04 16.06.2023
Some 19,000 houses in Nova Kakhovka and three neighboring villages damaged because of destruction of Kakhovka HPP - KSE

Some 19,000 houses in Nova Kakhovka and three neighboring villages damaged because of destruction of Kakhovka HPP - KSE

17:30 14.06.2023
Estonia sends Ukraine new large package of equipment to overcome consequences of Russia's undermining of Kakhovka HPP dam – PM

Estonia sends Ukraine new large package of equipment to overcome consequences of Russia's undermining of Kakhovka HPP dam – PM

14:44 14.06.2023
EU provides Ukraine with mobile water treatment plants to help victims of dam explosion in Nova Kakhovka

EU provides Ukraine with mobile water treatment plants to help victims of dam explosion in Nova Kakhovka

14:21 14.06.2023
Kakhovka reservoir has already lost 70% of water – Ukrhydroenergo

Kakhovka reservoir has already lost 70% of water – Ukrhydroenergo

09:39 13.06.2023
President of European Parliament: Russia's attack on Kakhovka HPP cannot be left unanswered

President of European Parliament: Russia's attack on Kakhovka HPP cannot be left unanswered

16:56 12.06.2023
Zelenskyy: terrorists encouraged by weakness of world leaders who don't condemn Russian crime of blowing up Kakhovka HPP dam

Zelenskyy: terrorists encouraged by weakness of world leaders who don't condemn Russian crime of blowing up Kakhovka HPP dam

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz applies to U.S. court to recover $5 bln from Russia

European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine

Ukraine manages to attract $51 bln to finance budget since start of war – Finance Minister

Ukraine to prepare medium-term reconstruction plan – EC Vice President

France preparing multi-year civil assistance package for Ukraine, extra EUR 40 mln for emergency reconstruction in 2023 – Foreign minister

LATEST

Naftogaz applies to U.S. court to recover $5 bln from Russia

DTEK intends to implement $145 mln Smart Grid project in Kyiv region – company CEO

Strategy for Ukraine's agro-industrial complex development for 10 years aimed at increasing harvest to 150 mln tonnes, vertical integration

EBRD, EIB, World Bank to help State Agency for Restoration to create project implementation department

Ukraine's MFA is 99.9% sure Russia to leave grain corridor in July

Share of Polish dairy products in Ukrainian market reaches 69%

European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine

Ukraine cuts electricity generation by 19.4%, consumption by 18.9% in Jan-April 2023

Ukraine aims to increase dollar GDP 6.2-fold in 10 years

Ukraine manages to attract $51 bln to finance budget since start of war – Finance Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD