World Bank report on damage caused by explosion of Kakhovka HPP in coming days – Shmyhal

In the coming days, a World Bank report on the damage caused by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP will be published, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"In the coming days, we will publicly publish the World Bank's report on the damage caused. These are billions of dollars of damage to the environment, infrastructure, and people in Ukraine," Shmyhal said on the air of the national telethon on Thursday.

He noted that in the future Russia should pay for this damage.