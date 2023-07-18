Govt approves statement on pilot project to begin restoration of Kakhovka HPP – Shmyhal

On Tuesday, the government of Ukraine will approve a resolution on a pilot project regarding the start of the restoration of the Kakhovka HPP, the dam of which was undermined by the Russian occupiers, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"The project is designed for two years. At the first stage, we design all engineering structures, prepare the necessary base for restoration. The second stage will begin after the de-occupation of the territories where the HPP is located. It provides for the actual construction work," Shmyhal said at a government meeting.

He noted that the project will be coordinated by the Ministry of Economy. The customer of the works will be Ukrhydroenergo. The decision to prepare for the restoration of the HPP was made after consultations with experts and specialists.

"The restoration of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant will increase the economic potential of Ukraine both in the agricultural and energy sectors," Shmyhal stressed.

As reported in the Prime Minister's Telegram channel, the government on Tuesday approved a resolution on a pilot project to begin the restoration of the Kakhovka HPP.