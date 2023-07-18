Economy

18:21 18.07.2023

Govt approves statement on pilot project to begin restoration of Kakhovka HPP – Shmyhal

1 min read
Govt approves statement on pilot project to begin restoration of Kakhovka HPP – Shmyhal

On Tuesday, the government of Ukraine will approve a resolution on a pilot project regarding the start of the restoration of the Kakhovka HPP, the dam of which was undermined by the Russian occupiers, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"The project is designed for two years. At the first stage, we design all engineering structures, prepare the necessary base for restoration. The second stage will begin after the de-occupation of the territories where the HPP is located. It provides for the actual construction work," Shmyhal said at a government meeting.

He noted that the project will be coordinated by the Ministry of Economy. The customer of the works will be Ukrhydroenergo. The decision to prepare for the restoration of the HPP was made after consultations with experts and specialists.

"The restoration of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant will increase the economic potential of Ukraine both in the agricultural and energy sectors," Shmyhal stressed.

As reported in the Prime Minister's Telegram channel, the government on Tuesday approved a resolution on a pilot project to begin the restoration of the Kakhovka HPP.

Tags: #kakhovka_hpp

MORE ABOUT

10:12 07.07.2023
Military, police doing all possible to prevent explosion of Kyiv HPP – regional police chief

Military, police doing all possible to prevent explosion of Kyiv HPP – regional police chief

20:49 29.06.2023
Greta Thunberg doesn’t consider world's reaction to explosion of Kakhovka HPP sufficient

Greta Thunberg doesn’t consider world's reaction to explosion of Kakhovka HPP sufficient

10:06 23.06.2023
World Bank report on damage caused by explosion of Kakhovka HPP in coming days – Shmyhal

World Bank report on damage caused by explosion of Kakhovka HPP in coming days – Shmyhal

15:39 21.06.2023
Spain allocates aid to equip schools with shelters, support for victims of sexual violence, mobilizes 24 tonnes of humanitarian aid to victims of Kakhovka HPP explosion – FM

Spain allocates aid to equip schools with shelters, support for victims of sexual violence, mobilizes 24 tonnes of humanitarian aid to victims of Kakhovka HPP explosion – FM

17:44 20.06.2023
Budanov: Russian unit being at Kakhovka HPP ordered to immediately evacuate half hour before explosion

Budanov: Russian unit being at Kakhovka HPP ordered to immediately evacuate half hour before explosion

12:15 20.06.2023
Plan for restoration of communities affected by Kakhovka HPP explosion drafted – Ministry of Restoration

Plan for restoration of communities affected by Kakhovka HPP explosion drafted – Ministry of Restoration

10:04 16.06.2023
Some 19,000 houses in Nova Kakhovka and three neighboring villages damaged because of destruction of Kakhovka HPP - KSE

Some 19,000 houses in Nova Kakhovka and three neighboring villages damaged because of destruction of Kakhovka HPP - KSE

17:30 14.06.2023
Estonia sends Ukraine new large package of equipment to overcome consequences of Russia's undermining of Kakhovka HPP dam – PM

Estonia sends Ukraine new large package of equipment to overcome consequences of Russia's undermining of Kakhovka HPP dam – PM

14:44 14.06.2023
EU provides Ukraine with mobile water treatment plants to help victims of dam explosion in Nova Kakhovka

EU provides Ukraine with mobile water treatment plants to help victims of dam explosion in Nova Kakhovka

14:21 14.06.2023
Kakhovka reservoir has already lost 70% of water – Ukrhydroenergo

Kakhovka reservoir has already lost 70% of water – Ukrhydroenergo

AD

HOT NEWS

Businesses for first time since start of war optimistic about economic development for year ahead - NBU survey

Shmyhal: Local budgets have enough funds to support municipal enterprises, not increase tariffs now

Naftogaz Ukrainy completes Q1 2023 with net profit of UAH 7.7 bln – company

Inflation in Ukraine up to 0.8% in June, down to 12.8% in annual terms – statistics

Zaporizhia NPP loses off-site power supply from 750 kV high-voltage line

LATEST

Kyiv confectionery Roshen intends to increase charter capital by UAH 500 mln

Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company for first time loads sea vessel with deadweight exceeding 45,000 tonnes

Businesses call de-shadowing, simplification of administration tax reform priorities - study

Boryspil Airport, Hyundai E&C sign memo of cooperation in restoration of Ukrainian aviation industry

Nova Poshta will open about 10 branches in Germany by end of summer

Businesses for first time since start of war optimistic about economic development for year ahead - NBU survey

NovaPay payment system increases number of transfers by 12.2% in H1

Nibulon starts construction of demining vessel at shipyards of Mykolaiv

Airports in Georgia increase H1 passenger numbers 45%

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods for five months of 2023 up by 9 times

AD
AD
AD
AD