Greta Thunberg doesn’t consider world's reaction to explosion of Kakhovka HPP sufficient

Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg does not consider the world's reaction to the explosion of the dam at the Kakhovka HPP sufficient.

"I don't think the world's reaction to this ecocide was sufficient. I don't think any reaction is enough at all. Because there are simply not enough words to describe these atrocities," she said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

Thunberg is taking part in the first meeting of the International Group on the Environmental Consequences of the War in Kyiv.

"I think it's very difficult how to react to things happening, especially in the eyes of people who are the first to suffer from it. I think it is necessary to hear more of the sufferers, the victims, so that they are the first to convey information about what is happening directly on the spot," she said.

"So, I don't think the reaction is sufficient. We need to speak louder about this, we need to increase awareness of what is happening. And we also have to remember that this case, unfortunately, is not unique. This is just one part of the war, the ongoing hostilities. This is just one example of the full-scale aggression that is being committed in Ukraine and the crimes that Russia is committing in Ukraine," she also said.