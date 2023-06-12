Facts

11:23 12.06.2023

Trudeau: We to support mental health initiatives to address lasting impacts of war on Ukrainian soldiers

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau announced his support for Ukrainian initiatives in the field of mental health, and also thanked the military, who shared their stories from the front.

"To the soldiers who shared stories from the front lines of the war in Ukraine: Thank you for your bravery, your strength, and your service. Canada is here for you – and we're going to provide support for mental health initiatives to help address the lasting impacts of the war," Trudeau tweeted following his visit to the Lisna Polyana Center for Mental Health and Rehabilitation of Veterans with First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska.

