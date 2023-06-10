Ukrainian-Canadian declaration fixes support for Ukraine's accession to NATO - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Canada, in a declaration signed by the leaders of the two countries on Saturday, recorded Canada's support for Ukraine's entry into NATO, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference after a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday.

"And today, in our joint declaration with Mr. Prime Minister, we recorded Canadian support for Ukraine's membership in NATO," he said.

Zelenskyy thanked the government of Canada for the decision to extend the duty-free import of goods from Ukraine for another year.

"This is very important during the war for our economy, for our people," he said.

The president also welcomed the decision of the Canadian side to transfer the confiscated Russian An-124 cargo aircraft to Ukraine.

"We discussed the restoration of Ukraine, the involvement of Canadian businesses in the recovery, in the implementation of specific projects, and in our victory we will be as united as we are now on our path to protecting life and people," Zelenskyy stressed.

Zelenskyy also expressed condolences and support to all Canadians who "are now going through such a terrible test of forest fires and the scale of these fires is colossal."

"We talked about how Ukraine can help in this situation. We never remain indifferent to the threats to life, we are ready to help with our fire brigades if necessary," the president stressed.

According to him, they discussed “the need for artillery, armored vehicles, and this is what Ukraine needs support for." Zelenskyy also informed "about our rescue operation in Kherson region" and, in his words, "is grateful to Canada for its willingness to help."

"We discussed demining in Ukraine. It is very important. Canada is already helping us. We determined how to extend this cooperation and save even more lives of Ukrainian citizens," he said.