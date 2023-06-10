Facts

17:02 10.06.2023

Zelenskyy and Trudeau adopt declaration following meeting in Kyiv

3 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau in Kyiv on Saturday, during the meeting they adopted a joint declaration.

According to the press service of the head of state, the president of Ukraine and the prime minister of Canada reaffirmed their unequivocal condemnation of Russia's ongoing military aggression against Ukraine.

"Canada remains unwavering in its commitment to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. Canada commends the determination and courage of the Ukrainian people and armed forces in defense of their independence. Their resolve and valour on democracy’s front line are not only safeguarding the security of Europe in the face of Russia’s violent expansionism, but also bolstering the rules-based international system and demonstrating that no matter how brutal the foe, might does not make right," the declaration reads.

"Russia must immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," it says.

"The people of Ukraine can count on Canada to continue its political, financial, humanitarian and military support for as long as it takes – individually and through international cooperation within the G7, NATO, the United Nations and any other forum where Canada can bring its weight to bear," it reads.

"Since February 2022, Canada has committed over $8 billion in wide-ranging assistance to Ukraine. Canada is providing unprecedented military support, including tanks, air-defense systems and artillery, and continues to develop new assistance measures based on Ukraine’s needs," according to the document.

"Canada supports Ukraine's initiative for a just and sustainable peace based on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and commends the key principles of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. Canada is providing significant contributions under several points identified in the Formula, including nuclear safety, food security, accountability and ecological safety. Looking forward, Canada will continue to focus its support on Ukraine’s greatest needs, with a particular focus on those outlined in the Formula. Canada stands ready to cooperate with Ukraine and with others to ensure as wide an international participation as possible in pursuing the Peace Formula’s objectives, including through an upcoming Global Peace Summit and any other appropriate diplomatic initiatives," the report says.

"The two countries also reiterate the crucial role of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in helping to relieve global hunger, and the need to ensure its continued and unhindered operation. Ukraine and Canada also reiterate their support for the investigations of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, which are a step toward accountability, and have taken note of the court’s arrest warrants," according to the declaration.

"Ukraine and Canada agree on the need to increase our collective pressure on Russia through further sanctions to weaken Russia’s ability to continue its illegal war of aggression," the document reads.

Tags: #ukraine #canada #trudeau #zelenskyy

