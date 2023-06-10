Facts

12:43 10.06.2023

Belgium will donate generators, shelters to Ukraine following destruction of Kakhovka HPP - MFA

Belgium will provide Ukraine with urgent humanitarian assistance to eliminate the consequences of the explosion of the dam of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in Kherson region, the website of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Saturday.

"Ukraine has called for additional emergency aid through various channels, including the European Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM). The country has to cope with a large-scale conflict for more than a year, resulting in enormous needs for humanitarian aid. On top of this, the Nova Kakhovka dam breach has now caused massive flooding, endangering thousands of people," the report says.

"To help the people affected by the floods, B-FAST is providing emergency aid, in the form of shelter equipment (tents, mattresses, sleeping bags, jerry cans, hygiene kits). All these relief items are transported by B-FAST under European coordination. The value of this donation is EUR350,000," it says.

"Because of the sanitary impact of floods of this magnitude, B-FAST and the FPS Health are currently in contact with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health through the UCPM to meet the assessed needs. As such, the FPS Health will provide medical equipment worth EUR1.6 million (medication, medical products, drinking water storage tanks). Defense will also provide dehydrated meals for the displaced people. This material will also be delivered on site by B-FAST," according to the document.

"In addition, on the basis of an official request received via the European coordination mechanism, B-FAST has been tasked with purchasing generators worth EUR1.5 million in consultation with the Minister for Energy, Tinne Van der Straeten. These funds will enable B-FAST to send generators to deal with the many difficulties encountered in the areas affected by the floods," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"Finally, of the previously announced humanitarian aid package for Ukraine this year (EUR24 million), EUR7 million will go to the UN Humanitarian Fund for Ukraine (OCHA) via the Directorate-General for Development Cooperation," it stated.

B-FAST is the structure of the Federal Government that is activated when providing emergency aid abroad.

