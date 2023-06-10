Facts

11:39 10.06.2023

Seven civilians killed, 50 wounded because of Russian shelling in 24 hours - Military Media Center

Seven Ukrainian civilians were killed and another 50 were injured over the past day because of shelling by the Russian occupiers, the Military Media Center reports as of 09:00 on Saturday.

"According to the information provided by the situational center of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, over the past day, Russian troops shelled the territory of 11 regions of Ukraine. From different types of weapons (mortars, tanks, artillery, UAVs, tactical aircraft), 129 settlements and 122 infrastructure facilities were attacked," the report says.

