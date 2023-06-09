Facts

13:32 09.06.2023

Japan to provide $5 mln aid through intl organizations to Ukrainians affected by Kakhovka HPP explosion

Japan to provide $5 mln aid through intl organizations to Ukrainians affected by Kakhovka HPP explosion

Japan plans to provide emergency humanitarian aid worth $5 million through international organizations as soon as possible to people affected by the explosion of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a 30-minute call, the ministry said.

Kishida once again expressed condolences and solidarity with the people of Ukraine over the consequences of the destruction of Kakhovka dam. He said Russian aggression has led to the death of many civilians in various parts of Ukraine, as well as damage to civilian facilities, including power plants, which is absolutely unjustified.

"He said that Japan plans to promptly provide emergency humanitarian assistance in the amount of $5 million to residents affected by the flood through international organizations," the Foreign Ministry said.

