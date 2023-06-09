AFU eliminate 1,010 occupiers, 34 artillery systems, 13 UAVs in day – General Staff

Over the past day, some 1,010 occupiers, some 34 artillery systems, 13 UAVs, some 28 vehicles and special equipment, some 24 armored vehicles, ten tanks, four air defense systems and four multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) have been destroyed, according to the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Friday.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 9, 2023 were approximately 213,770 (1,010 more) personnel liquidated, tanks some 3,901 (ten more) units, armored combat vehicles some 7,600 (24 more) units, artillery systems some 3,702 (34 more) units, MLRS some 599 (four more) units, air defense systems some 359 (four more) units, aircraft some 314 units, helicopters some 299 units, operational-tactical UAVs some 3,247 (13 more), cruise missiles some 1,171, ships and boats some 18 units, automotive equipment and tankers some 6,410 (26 more) units, special equipment some 502 (two more)," the General Staff said on Facebook.