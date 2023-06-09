Facts

09:35 09.06.2023

Ukraine to set up expert group for bringing Russia to justice for ecocide – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukraine to set up expert group for bringing Russia to justice for ecocide – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the creation of an Expert Group in charge of bringing Russia to justice for the ecocide in Ukraine.

"Just as we have established special Expert Groups to promote sanctions and security guarantees for Ukraine, we are establishing an Expert Group that will primarily focus on consolidating the world so that Russia is fully responsible for the ecocide and so that our country is not left alone with this tragedy – the ecocide," the head of state said, addressing the representatives of the world environmental protection community due to the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam by the occupation forces.

He also expressed hope that with sufficient leadership in the world, the appropriate tools can be created.

According to the president, "in more than 30 settlements, life is ruined. For hundreds of thousands of people in many towns and villages, access to drinking water has been greatly impeded. Due to the destruction of the dam, fuel storages, warehouses with chemicals, warehouses with fertilizers, animal burial grounds."

"Where the was no centralized sewage system, sewage is already in the water that covers everything… The number of ecosystems that have been destroyed or pushed to the brink of extinction by this Russian terrorist act is already measured in thousands. More than 50,000 hectares of forests have been flooded, and at least half of them will die. Tens of thousands of birds and at least 20,000 wild animals are at risk of death. Obviously, the Kakhovka reservoir has been turned into a large grave for millions of living beings," Zelenskyy said.

"Pollution and poison from the flooded area quickly gets into the groundwater, poisons the rivers, and from there it enters the Black Sea basin. […] Everything in the world is very interconnected," he said.

"No nation should be left to face such challenges alone! But there is no answer yet to how we can overcome all this together," the president of Ukraine said in his video address.

Zelenskyy also noted that "international organizations have started to help on the territory we control. On the occupied territory, there is zero support."

Tags: #ecocide #zelenskyy

