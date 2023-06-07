Two police officers injured by enemy drone amid evacuation in Kherson

Russian occupation forces continue to shell the right bank of Kherson region, two police officers were injured by an enemy drone during the evacuation operations in Kherson, the National Police of Ukraine has said.

"The settlements in Beryslav and Kherson districts came under Russian troops' fire. The Russian forces inflicted air strikes using guided bombs," it said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The police continue to evacuate the citizens from the flooded areas and register the consequences of shelling and the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian army.

"During the evacuation operations in the city of Kherson, the Russian forces dropped a shell from a drone on police officers who were rescuing people from the flooded areas. As a consequence, two law enforcers were injured, they suffered mine-blast traumas and multiple shrapnel wounds," the National Police said.