Facts

13:44 07.06.2023

Occupiers withdrawing their units on left bank of Dnipro, but continue shelling Kherson – Pivden command

3 min read
Occupiers withdrawing their units on left bank of Dnipro, but continue shelling Kherson – Pivden command

Russian commandos withdrew their units on the left bank of the Dnipro river in Kherson region for 5-15 km after the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, but they did not stop shelling Kherson, where civilians are being evacuated, said Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordinating Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Operational Command Pivden (South).

"The enemy continues to shell the right bank, continues to terrorize the civilian population even in conditions of humanitarian evacuation and at the same time continues to disperse the information wave regarding the fact that it is the combat work of the defense forces that does not allow the evacuation of residents of villages on the left bank," Humeniuk said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

At the same time, she stressed that the Defense Forces do not conduct fire work on places where civilians are located.

"Tracking the situation with the behavior of the enemy on the left bank, we can state that they are delaying their units. They started their movement a few days before this terrorist attack and we realized that they were preparing [to blow up the dam]," said the representative of the Pivden task force.

According to her, after receiving information about the mining of the hydroelectric dam by the occupiers last year, the scenario of its undermining was worked out and the necessity of preparing for such a development of events was noted, but it still happened "quite suddenly". "We felt that the enemy was nervous, how could he expect this counteroffensive and he could resort to the craziest steps. That's what happened," Humeniuk said.

According to her, the Defense Forces were working to move the occupiers at least 30 km away from Kherson so that they would stop its artillery shelling, but mortar attacks from the occupiers became more frequent. There is also a danger of air strikes.

"They retreated to a different distance, depending on the water spill, from 5 to 15 km, they tightened their positions, but nevertheless they did not stop shelling the right bank and immediately during the evacuation and the work of groups of police and rescuers with the local population, they fired at those areas of Kherson that were burning, and again fired at a shopping center in the very Kherson, perceiving it as a hub where they can raise funds for assistance. That is, they stressed again in the eyes of the whole world that they are absolute terrorists," Humeniuk said.

Tags: #occupiers #pivden

MORE ABOUT

11:31 01.06.2023
Occupiers continue to turn Enerhodar into military logistics base - AFU General Staff

Occupiers continue to turn Enerhodar into military logistics base - AFU General Staff

12:07 27.05.2023
There’s one Russian missile carrier in Black Sea with total salvo of eight missiles – Pivden task force

There’s one Russian missile carrier in Black Sea with total salvo of eight missiles – Pivden task force

17:51 24.04.2023
Invaders deport almost 20,000 Ukrainian children, it’s known about more than 70 camps of their re–education in Russia - Verkhovna Rada

Invaders deport almost 20,000 Ukrainian children, it’s known about more than 70 camps of their re–education in Russia - Verkhovna Rada

11:16 22.04.2023
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 680 invaders, 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems and 4 UAVs in 24 hours

Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 680 invaders, 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems and 4 UAVs in 24 hours

15:48 07.04.2023
Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

19:42 24.03.2023
UN documents 621 cases of enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention of civilians by Russian armed forces – monitoring mission

UN documents 621 cases of enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention of civilians by Russian armed forces – monitoring mission

13:31 16.03.2023
Occupiers continue to steal property of public institutions, enterprises, civilian population of Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories

Occupiers continue to steal property of public institutions, enterprises, civilian population of Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories

19:14 10.03.2023
Ukrainian MFA urges intl community to condemn verdict of occupation 'court' on Ukrainian human rights activist Maksym Butkevych

Ukrainian MFA urges intl community to condemn verdict of occupation 'court' on Ukrainian human rights activist Maksym Butkevych

19:49 10.02.2023
Russian invaders launch over 100 missiles on Ukraine, inflict 12 air strikes, carry out over 20 MLRS attacks – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders launch over 100 missiles on Ukraine, inflict 12 air strikes, carry out over 20 MLRS attacks – AFU General Staff

10:04 10.02.2023
AFU kill about 730 enemy personnel, three tanks, seven artillery systems, air defense and a helicopter in past day – General Staff

AFU kill about 730 enemy personnel, three tanks, seven artillery systems, air defense and a helicopter in past day – General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds phone call with Erdoğan, passes list of Ukraine's urgent needs to eliminate Kakhovka HPP disaster

EU already channeling aid to Ukraine after destruction of Kakhovka HPP

Some 29 settlements in Kherson region flooded – Interior Minister

Mass fish kills occur in Dnipropetrovsk region after destruction of Kakhovka HPP – Yermak

Zelenskyy: Occupiers completely fail evacuation on left bank of Dnipro, Ukraine to turn to intl organizations

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds phone call with Erdoğan, passes list of Ukraine's urgent needs to eliminate Kakhovka HPP disaster

Finland ready to provide aid to Ukraine in connection with destruction of Kakhovka dam

Ukrainian forces move forward by 200 to 1,100 meters in Bakhmut direction, Russia's regular troops conduct hostilities there – Maliar

EU already channeling aid to Ukraine after destruction of Kakhovka HPP

Two police officers injured by enemy drone amid evacuation in Kherson

Some 29 settlements in Kherson region flooded – Interior Minister

Mass fish kills occur in Dnipropetrovsk region after destruction of Kakhovka HPP – Yermak

Zelenskyy: Occupiers completely fail evacuation on left bank of Dnipro, Ukraine to turn to intl organizations

AFU eliminates almost 1,000 occupiers, one aircraft, seven UAVs, 37 artillery systems, 13 tanks, 17 armored vehicles - AFU General Staff

URCS volunteers evacuate people with limited mobility from flood zones of Kherson city and region

AD
AD
AD
AD