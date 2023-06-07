Almost 24,000 people missing, three reports come from Kherson region – Interior Ministry

As of June 7, 2023, almost 24,000 people are missing in Ukraine, three reports of such cases have been received in Kherson region over the past day, the Ministry of Internal Affairs informs.

"As of today, this figure [of missing persons] is 23,876 people," Deputy Interior Minister Leonid Tymchenko said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

Answering the question of how much time should pass for contacting law enforcement agencies regarding the disappearance of people in connection with flooding in Kherson region, which arose after the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station by the occupiers, Tymchenko stressed that one should not wait: when a person disappeared, one should immediately contact the police.

"Over the past day, three calls have been received on the police contact line 102 regarding persons who went missing under special circumstances in Kherson region," the deputy minister said.